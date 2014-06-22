Fister in command as Nats finally beat Braves

WASHINGTON -- As he addressed the media by his locker Saturday night, Doug Fister wore blue jeans and a light blue T-shirt that read: ALWAYS BE READY.

The right-handed starter certainly was Saturday. He pitched eight shutout innings and Anthony Rendon had three hits and two RBIs as the Washington Nationals beat the Atlanta Braves 3-0 before 40,677 fans who saw a rare win by the home team over the defending NL East champions.

“Our game plan tonight was to go out there and get 27 ground balls. Obviously that didn’t happen, but we were working well with each other,” Fister said of catcher Jose Lobaton. “The defense played a huge role tonight. Everybody was playing loose baseball.”

“He had all of his pitches working,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

Washington (38-35) jumped back into first in the National League East as the Nationals beat Atlanta (38-36) for just the second time in nine games this year. Atlanta had won the first two games of the series.

“We won and will get ready for tomorrow,” Lobaton said. “We have to tie this series.”

Fister (6-2), acquired in a trade with the Detroit Tigers in December, improved to 4-0 at Nationals Park. Fister, who has one career shutout, allowed just five hits before closer Rafael Soriano came on to pitch a scoreless ninth for his 16th save.

“His changeup was pretty good,” Lobaton said of Fister, who fell three outs short of his second shutout. “He just keeps the ball down. He did a really good job.”

Fister’s main offensive support came from third baseman Rendon, who drove in the first run in the third and had an RBI double in the seventh to give the Nationals a 3-0 lead.

Left fielder Ryan Zimmerman gave the Nationals an insurance run when he singled up the middle to drive in first baseman Adam LaRoche and make it 2-0 in the sixth. LaRoche drew a walk and went to second on a balk by starter Julio Teheran (6-5) before Zimmerman singled.

Teheran had a season-high 10 strikeouts and allowed three runs on seven hits in seven innings. Thirteen of his first 15 starts have been quality starts, tied for the most in the majors. He left after throwing 107 pitches.

“I thought he gave us a great opportunity to win the ballgame,” Gonzalez said. “I thought he did fine. He was fine. He gave us a good opportunity. I thought we had a great opportunity to start the game, but Fister shut us down. He was really cutting the ball into left-handers. We did not get many good swings on him after the first inning.”

“The Braves in general are able to throw the fastball away,” Washington manager Matt Williams said. “Our key tonight is grinding out at-bats. Go deep in at-bats and keep the pitch count up.”

And that is what they did, as the Nationals were able to overcome a solid start by Teheran and take advantage of his rare slipups.

The Nationals took their first lead of the series when Rendon had a two-out RBI single in the third to make it 1-0.

His hit brought in Lobaton, who had singled and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Fister.

Fister, who entered the game with an ERA of 3.08, gave up back-to-back singles in the first to center fielder B.J. Upton and first baseman Freddie Freeman. But he retired the next two batters to get out of the jam.

Atlanta catcher Evan Gattis extended his hitting streak to 20 games with a two-out single in the sixth. It is the longest hitting streak by a catcher in franchise history.

NOTES: Atlanta OF Justin Upton, who had complained of dizziness in recent days, was in the starting lineup in left field and batting sixth. He was used as a pinch hitter Thursday and did not play Friday against the Nationals. ... Washington C Wilson Ramos (right hamstring strain), who has been on the disabled list since June 11, began a minor league rehab assignment Friday with Double-A Harrisburg of the Eastern League against Akron. Ramos was 1-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs in the 5-2 home win. ... The scheduled starters for the series finale on Sunday are Atlanta RHP Ervin Santana (5-4, 4.12) against Washington RHP Tanner Roark (6-4, 2.85). Since making his MLB debut last August, Roark has the fifth-best ERA in the majors at 2.35.