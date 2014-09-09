Nationals increase division lead with win over Braves

WASHINGTON -- It has been nearly three years since Drew Storen was the regular closer for the Washington Nationals.

But the right-hander from Stanford has not taken long to get back in the saddle in that role for Matt Williams, the first-year manager of the Nationals.

Storen, with a mixture of fastballs and sliders, fanned all three batters in the ninth for his second save in two days and just his third of the season as the Nationals beat the Atlanta Braves 2-1 in the first of a three-game series between the National League East contenders.

“That was a big win for us. It was quite the adrenaline rush. That is unbelievably special,” Storen said of the crowd of 25,448, many of whom were chanting his first name in the top of the ninth. “I don’t take it for granted.”

The first-place Nationals (81-61) increased their National League East lead to eight games over the second-place Braves (74-70), who had won nine of the teams’ previous 13 meetings this season.

“We have struggled all year against the Braves. That is nothing new to anybody,” said Storen, who had 43 saves for the Nationals in 2011 and now has an ERA of 1.31 this season.

The Nationals took Rafael Soriano out of the closer role after Friday’s game and are “mixing and matching” in the ninth.

“You can call it closer-by-committee but it is a pretty good committee,” said Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez. “It is not chopped liver.”

Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman (2-for-3) hit a two-out, RBI single in the eighth against reliever Matt Thornton to pull the Braves to within 2-1. However, Craig Stammen got left fielder Justin Upton to pop out on a foul ball to first baseman Adam LaRoche to end the inning.

Doug Fister, who lost each of his previous three starts, gave up two hits and three walks while striking out three. He was lifted for a pinch hitter in the seventh but got the win to improve to 13-6.

Fister got a vote of confidence when Williams, after a visit to the mound, left him in to retire Atlanta shortstop Andrelton Simmons for the final out of the seventh on a grounder -- the specialty for the sinker-baller. Williams said he wanted to look in Fister’s eyes on his trip to the mound.

“We both have that sense about us,” Fister said of the short visit. “The defense made every routine play. I can’t say enough about the defense.”

“What he has done this year is give us a chance to win every time he goes out,” Williams said of Fister.

Atlanta starter Mike Minor (6-10) was charged with two runs on seven hits. He was pulled with no outs in the seventh for reliever David Hale after he gave up a leadoff single to catcher Wilson Ramos and a double to second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera.

“I feel like they snuck out one of those runs in the first with a couple balls off the end of the bat, but it was good hitting on their part,” Minor said. “And then later on, I felt like I got behind a couple guys but got out of some innings, and then seventh inning started off bad, but yeah, we’re facing a pitcher that’s been dominating all year.”

The Nationals made it 2-0 later in the seventh when pinch-runner Jeff Kobernus scored on a groundout by second baseman Anthony Rendon as the Braves failed to turn a double play up the middle with the bases loaded and one out.

LaRoche had two hits for the Nationals, who are 8-3 in their past 11 one-run games.

The Nationals took a 1-0 lead in the first on three singles.

Washington shortstop Ian Desmond had the last of the three hits to drive in Rendon, who singled with one out and advanced to third on a two-out single by LaRoche.

“I want to enjoy this one and worry about tomorrow when it gets here,” Desmond said.

NOTES: Washington 1B Adam LaRoche was chosen the co-National League Player of the Week along with San Francisco C Buster Posey. LaRoche went 5-for-15 with four homers and 10 RBIs last week. ... Braves C Evan Gattis did not play due to a strep throat. He was resting at the team hotel, according to manager Fredi Gonzalez. “We hope to get him over here before the series is over with,” Gonzalez said ... Washington manager Matt Williams said RHP Rafael Soriano, the team’s closer until Saturday, threw a side session before Monday’s game. “He said he felt good. That is a good sign,” Williams said of Soriano, who has five blown saves since the All-Star break. ... The scheduled starters for the second game of the series are Washington RHP Jordan Zimmermann (10-5, 2.93 ERA) and Atlanta RHP Ervin Santana (14-7, 3.61).