Nationals move closer to East title with win over Braves

WASHINGTON -- Washington rookie manager Matt Williams is adamant about not giving labels to his fluid bullpen situation.

Drew Storen has now saved three games in the last three days, but Williams won’t anoint him the new closer just yet after Rafael Soriano lost that role after he blew his fifth save since the All-Star break on Friday.

But one label you can give the Washington bullpen is dominant, after Williams used four relievers to get the final nine outs in a 6-4 win over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday for the second straight win in the series.

“They came in and got the guys they needed to get,” Williams said of his bullpen. “It was a good win for us. (Storen) was economical with his pitches tonight. He has done a really nice job.”

The first-place Nationals (82-61) are a season-high nine games ahead of the second-place Braves (74-71), who have lost six of their last eight games.

“It’s important for us to win games. Period. It doesn’t matter who we are playing,” Williams said.

Atlanta left fielder Justin Upton hit his 27th homer of the year, a two-run shot in the sixth, to pull the Braves to within 6-4 against Washington starter Jordan Zimmermann.

But Zimmermann (11-5), who gave up four runs (two earned), retired the next two batters to end the sixth.

Zimmermann has not lost since July 11 and he beat Atlanta for just the second time in his last eight starts against them.

“I felt okay. I did not have my best stuff,” Zimmermann said. “We know we are getting closer” to the NL East title.

Rookie Aaron Barrett pitched a scoreless seventh and got one out in the eighth before lefty Ross Detwiler came in to fan Washington nemesis Freddie Freeman (two hits) for the second out.

Craig Stammen came in to strike out Upton for the last out in the eighth and Drew Storen pitched the ninth for his third save in three days as he lowered his ERA to 1.29.

The bullpen allowed just one hit Tuesday and the Nats fanned 11 batters with no walks. All five Washington pitchers recorded at least one strikeout.

“We are really confident. Those guys are one of the best (units). We have trusted in all of those guys. They have been good all year,” Zimmermann said of the bullpen.

Adam LaRoche, Washington’s first baseman, had an RBI single during a four-run fourth and also drove in a run in the second. Jayson Werth, the right fielder, scored after walks in the first and second and had an RBI double in the fourth to give Washington a 6-2 lead.

The Nationals exploded for four runs in the first inning against Braves starter Ervin Santana. LaRoche, shortstop Ian Desmond and catcher Wilson Ramos (two hits) had RBI singles for the first three runs, and second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera had a sacrifice fly to build the lead to 4-0.

Washington had made it 5-0 in the second as LaRoche lashed his second RBI single. “His success is much greater when he hits the ball through the middle,” Williams said of LaRoche.

The Braves got on the board in the fourth as Atlanta right fielder Jason Heyward drove in a run on a fielder’s choice grounder and third baseman Chris Johnson had a two-out RBI single to make it 5-2.

Werth’s RBI double in the fourth built Washington’s lead to 6-2 against Santana (14-8), who had a record of 7-1 in 10 starts since the All-Star break.

“I was happy with my performance. It was just one bad inning, and it wasn’t that bad because I make my pitches and they still hit it, so it was one of those days,” Santana said.

“In our opinion we think Zimmermann is their ace, and we swung the bats really well. We hit the ball hard. We lined out a few times and we got some runs on the board,” Freeman said.

Desmond left the game in the sixth with lower back tightness, according to Williams. “I anticipate he will be fine,” Williams said. “He let me know and we got him out of there.”

NOTES: The Braves are still without C Evan Gattis, who remained at the team hotel Tuesday with strep throat. Manager Fredi Gonzalez also doesn’t expect to have Gattis available for the series finale Wednesday. ... Washington 3B Ryan Zimmerman took batting practice on the field for the first time since he went on the disabled list July 23 with a right hamstring strain. ... The scheduled starters for the series finale Wednesday are Washington RHP Stephen Strasburg (11-10, 3.43 ERA) against Atlanta RHP Aaron Harang (10-10, 3.87). ... Washington entered play Tuesday with a staff strikeout-to-walk ratio of 3.54, the best mark in modern MLB history (since 1900), according to Elias Sports Bureau. ... The University of Virginia baseball team, which advanced to the finals of the College World Series in 2014, was honored before the game. Braves 2B Phil Gosselin and the Nationals’ Zimmerman both played at Virginia and each greeted Cavaliers coach Brian O‘Connor during batting practice.