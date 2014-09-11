Braves win series finale against Nationals

WASHINGTON -- Atlanta starter Aaron Harang said his team would have headed to Texas with a “sour feeling” had the Braves been swept by the first-place Washington Nationals.

So the veteran right-hander, who had not won or lasted until the sixth inning since Aug. 19 in Pittsburgh, took matters into his own right hand on Wednesday afternoon.

Harang gave up one unearned run in seven innings and left fielder Justin Upton drove in three runs with two late hits as the Braves beat the Nationals 6-2 to salvage the finale of the three-game series between the National League East opponents.

“The last couple of nights were rough,” Harang said. “To get a victory was good going into the off day tomorrow and going down to Texas.”

The first-place Nationals (82-62) are still eight games ahead of the second-place Braves (75-71), who are 10-6 against Washington this year.

“We have some work ahead of us,” said Washington left fielder Bryce Harper, who hit a solo homer in the ninth inning against Atlanta closer Craig Kimbrel in a non-save situation. “We have to win some ballgames.”

Harang (11-10), who beat fellow San Diego State product Stephen Strasburg, allowed six hits (all singles) and had nine strikeouts and no walks.

“It is big to help flip this around and get us out of here on a good note,” said Harang, who watched video and threw some bullpen sessions to prepare for the start against Washington. “We can’t focus as much on the division as the wild-card race.”

Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said, “Aaron kept us in the ballgame. One of the best starts he has given us in awhile.”

Washington manager Matt Williams said shadows for the 4:07 p.m. start made it tough early on against Harang.

“He just changes speeds and throws strikes to both sides of the plate at any time in the count. He’s difficult. He’s pitched really well this year,” Williams said.

Upton had an RBI single in the sixth inning and a two-run double in the seventh to give the Braves a 6-1 lead. His brother, center fielder B.J. Upton, broke a scoreless tie with a solo homer in the fifth inning against Strasburg.

“We knew it was going to be a battle,” said B.J. Upton, who could not explain his success against Strasburg this year. “It is only my second year facing him. I can’t answer that question.”

Gonzalez said of the homer: “B.J. gets us on the board. He gets good hacks on” Strasburg.

Strasburg (11-11) struggled with his command, giving up three runs and seven hits with a wild pitch, hit batter and the homer in six innings.

“I felt great out there. I felt like I was hitting my spots, and just a couple hits, just out of our reach, and that’s the ballgame,” Strasburg said.

It was the ninth start in a row against the Braves in which Strasburg failed to pick up a win.

“It is one of those things you can’t explain,” Gonzalez said of his team’s success against the right-hander.

Washington tied the score at 1 in the fifth inning when center fielder Denard Span scored on a passed ball by catcher Christian Bethancourt.

The Braves regained the lead at 2-1 in the sixth when Justin Upton had an RBI single off the glove of first baseman Adam LaRoche. His hit scored first baseman Freddie Freeman, who began the inning with a double.

Later in the inning, Bethancourt (two hits) had an RBI single just over the glove of second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera to make it 3-1.

Freeman lined out to right for a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning before Justin Upton roped his double against reliever Ryan Mattheus.

Strasburg (99 pitches), who leads the National League with 223 strikeouts, had not lost since Aug. 8 at Atlanta.

“I think it is a double-edged sword,” Williams said of the strikeouts, as he noted that drives up the pitch count of Strasburg.

Washington third baseman Kevin Frandsen, making a rare start, had three hits in his first three at-bats before he was retired by reliever David Carpenter in the eighth.

Right fielder Jason Heyward had three hits for Atlanta, which began the day 1 1/2 games behind the Pittsburgh Pirates in the wild-card race.

Washington reliever Rafael Soriano, the team’s closer until Saturday, came on in the eighth inning with the Braves ahead 6-1. He gave two hits before retiring the side.

NOTES: The Nationals had two regulars out of the starting lineup. SS Ian Desmond, who came out of the game after five innings Tuesday, has lower back tightness and 3B Anthony Rendon was under the weather. The flu has been going around the Nationals as 1B Adam LaRoche dealt with it in recent days. “Last night, it got worse. He does not feel well,” manager Matt Williams said of Rendon. ... Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez gave SS Andrelton Simmons the day off as he entered the series finale 2-for-19 on the road trip. Braves C Evan Gattis was at Nationals Park but had strep throat that kept him at the team hotel the first two games of the series. ... The Braves will start LHP Alex Wood (10-10, 2.90 ERA) at Texas on Friday against LHP Derek Holland (1-0, 0.64). ... RHP Tanner Roark (12-10, 2.97) will start on Thursday against the Mets in New York against RHP Bartolo Colon (13-11, 3.96).