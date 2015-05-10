Nationals sweep Braves on Ramos’ game-winner

WASHINGTON -- After Atlanta Braves third baseman Alberto Callaspo grounded out to the end Sunday’s game, Washington Nationals closer Drew Storen got the baseball and exchanged high-fives with catcher Wilson Ramos near the mound.

There were plenty of congratulations to be passed around as the red-hot Nationals came back to beat the Braves 5-4 to sweep the three-game series between teams that have won the past three National League East titles.

One of those heroes for the Nationals was Ramos, whose opposite-field double to right drove in first baseman Ryan Zimmerman with the game-winning run in the eighth. Earlier in the game, Ramos had the first of two hits to extend his hitting streak to 13 games.

”It’s amazing,“ Storen said of Ramos, whose average climbed to .327. ”He has great power to the opposite field. We saw that today.

“He’s got a knack for driving runs in, because he stays in the middle of the diamond and the other way so well,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said of Ramos.

The winning pitcher was lefty reliever Sammy Solis (1-0), who earned his first major league win as he pitched a scoreless eighth.

“He’s fearless. He sticks to his game plan,” Storen, who has nine saves and a 1.29 ERA, said of Solis.

Washington right fielder Bryce Harper, who had six homers in his previous three games, was 2-for-4 and now has 10 hits in his last 16 trips to the plate with a double, six homers, eight runs and 13 RBIs.

The Braves fell behind 3-0 in the first but came back to take a 4-3 lead on a bloop RBI single by Callaspo, who started at third base. Starter Alex Wood, who beat the Nationals three times last year, didn’t figure in the decision despite a solid recovery to a slow start as he pitched into the seventh.

“You have to love watching this team. There is no give up,” said Wood, who helped himself with three singles. “From a pitching standpoint, I am trying to find that consistency. It’s still a loss. It was just one of those days.”

Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez felt a drive to deep center by Harper should have been caught in the first by his outfielder, Cameron Maybin.

“It cost us three runs. I thought he pitched great,” Gonzalez said of Wood. “Woody was a bulldog. We didn’t give any (at-bats) away. Woody was in line to get the win.”

The loss went to reliever Cody Martin (1-2), who gave up two runs in the eighth -- including a game-tying hit by first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, who also had two hits.

Washington starter Jordan Zimmermann also didn’t figure in the decision, as he allowed eight hits and three earned runs in six innings.

“I just couldn’t get ahead of the guys with a fastball,” he said. “You are always trying to figure things out when things aren’t going good. You are going to have games like that.”

Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman and second baseman Jace Peterson each had two hits, as did Washington shortstop Ian Desmond.

The Nationals (17-15) swept the three-game series and have won four in a row and 10 of their last 12. The Braves (14-17) have lost eight of their last 12 and are 5-12 against Washington since June 21, 2014.

The Nationals jumped on Wood for four hits in the first. Harper had an RBI double off the glove of Maybin to make it 1-0. Zimmerman drove in Harper with a double and catcher Ramos followed with an RBI single.

Atlanta cut the lead to 3-2 in the second on back-to-back RBI singles by Maybin and Wood with two outs. The Braves tied the game at 3-3 with an RBI single in the third by Peterson.

NOTES: Washington 3B Yunel Escobar left the game after three innings with a stomach bug, the team announced after the game. Dan Uggla came in to play second and Danny Espinosa moved from second to third. ... Nationals RF Bryce Harper, who has started all 32 games this year, became just the fifth player since 1920 to hit at least six homers with 12 RBIs over a three-game span, according to Elias Sports Bureau. He had a walk-off homer to beat the Braves on Saturday. He joined a list that included Tony Lazzeri (1936), Ralph Kiner (1947), Manny Ramirez (1998) and Shawn Green (2002). ... Washington CF Denard Span got the day off as Michael A. Taylor started in center field. With Span the normal leadoff hitter for the Nationals, 3B Yunel Escobar was moved to the leadoff spot. ... Atlanta RHP Shelby Miller (4-1, 1.66 ERA) is slated to throw Monday when the Braves begin a series on the road against the Reds. Cincinnati RHP Mike Leake (2-1, 2.47) gets the start for the Reds. ... Washington manager Matt Williams announced after the game that RHP Max Scherzer (2-3, 2.11) would start Monday in Arizona, with RHP Stephen Strasburg pushed back to Tuesday.