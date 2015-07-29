Preview: Braves at Orioles

Chris Davis is doing his part to position the Baltimore Orioles for a late-season surge toward the American League playoffs, and enters Wednesday’s series finale against the visiting Atlanta Braves looking to build off a two-homer, five-RBI effort. Davis, who hit .214 through the season’s first 56 contests, is batting .279 in his past 41 games with 12 homers and 32 RBIs.

The Orioles remain rumored to be on the hunt for more offense to join Davis, Manny Machado and Adam Jones in the middle of one of the AL’s most dangerous offenses. Baltimore extended its winning streak to four games and moved one game above .500 with Tuesday’s 7-3 victory. The Braves continue trending downward and most of the action this week will center on which of the team’s veterans are jettisoned in advance of Friday’s trade deadline. Freddie Freeman’s first homer since June 13 marked the offensive highlight for Atlanta, which has scored only 10 runs while dropping five of its past six contests.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Mike Foltynewicz (3-2, 5.27 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Chris Tillman (7-7, 4.71)

The Braves placed Manny Banuelos on the disabled list Tuesday, giving Foltynewicz another chance to jump into the big-league rotation. The 23-year-old made nine starts in May and June, going 3-2 with a 5.19 ERA, and has allowed two runs on six hits in 2 2/3 innings of relief work. Foltynewicz, who makes his first big-league start since June 14, gave up eight homers while striking out 48 over 52 innings in his nine starts.

Tillman has struggled after 2 ½ seasons of solid work (38-16) in the Baltimore rotation, but the 27-year-old is showing signs of finding himself. Entering June at 2-7 with a 5.94 ERA, Tillman has won his next five decisions while posting a 3.46 ERA in his last nine outings. Tillman is 1-0 in July but has surrendered only five runs in 25 2/3 innings with 22 strikeouts and six walks.

WALK-OFFS

1. Banuelos, who underwent Tommy John surgery in late 2012 and did not pitch in 2013, will be sidelined at least two weeks with left elbow irritation.

2. Baltimore SS J.J. Hardy extended his hitting streak to 11 games Tuesday. Hardy also compiled an 11-game streak in early June and has hits in 34 of his past 44 contests.

3. The Orioles lead the majors in fewest errors (39), playing errorless defense in 70 of their 99 games.

PREDICTION: Orioles 5, Braves 2