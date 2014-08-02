Preview: Braves at Padres

Two season-ending injuries in a 24-hour span forced the Atlanta Braves to sign Ervin Santana in spring training, and the 31-year-old right-hander has been worth the $14 million investment. Santana takes the mound Saturday as the Braves play at the San Diego Padres, coming off back-to-back double-digit strikeout performances and looking to extend his three-start winning streak. The Padres lost three out of four in Atlanta last weekend but captured the series opener 10-1, riding their strong offense to their third victory in the past four games.

San Diego averaged just 2.9 runs in the first 95 games of the season, but since the All-Star break the Padres have scored 71 runs in 14 games (5.07 per contest) and have pounded out 39 hits in their past three games. Tommy Medica homered twice among his five hits Friday and is 10-for-20 in five games against Atlanta this year. The Braves are 0-4 on their current eight-game West Coast road trip and have dropped eight of their past 12 overall.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Ervin Santana (10-6, 3.63 ERA) vs. Padres RH Ian Kennedy (8-9, 3.66)

Santana matched a career high with 11 strikeouts in pitching eight shutout innings in Monday’s victory over the Padres in Atlanta, five days after fanning 10 against the Marlins. He has allowed four earned runs in 23 1/3 innings during his winning streak and is 5-1 with a 2.55 ERA in his past six starts. Santana allowed 39 homers in 178 innings two years ago, but has surrendered just nine in 131 1/3 frames this season.

Kennedy was slated to start against the Braves and Santana on Monday, but was held out due to left oblique soreness. He pitched well in five July starts, going 3-0 with a 2.53 ERA and allowed one earned run or less three times. Kennedy, who is 30-31 since a 21-4 campaign for Arizona in 2011, is 2-0 in six career starts against the Braves.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Diego SS Everth Cabrera had four hits Friday and is 6-for-16 in four games since coming off the disabled list Tuesday.

2. Atlanta 1B Freddie Freeman is 10-for-62 with 16 strikeouts in his past 16 games.

3. The Braves hope RF Jason Heyward can return to the lineup Saturday after missing the first four games of the road trip with a sore back.

PREDICTION: Padres 4, Braves 2