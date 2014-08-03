Preview: Braves at Padres

Tyson Ross put together a strong first half for the San Diego Padres, and the All-Star selection would be even higher on National League leaderboards with a little more run support. Ross, who brings a three-start winning streak into Sunday’s series finale at home against the Atlanta Braves, ranks fourth in the league in strikeouts, fifth in innings pitched and sixth in ERA – despite the Padres scoring two runs or less in 11 of his 23 starts. The Braves have lost the first five games of their eight-game West Coast road trip and are a mess offensively, leaving 14 runners on base in Saturday’s 3-2, 12-inning defeat.

Atlanta has scored 10 runs on its swing through Los Angeles, San Diego and Seattle, stranding 47 runners. The Braves got Jason Heyward back in the lineup Saturday after four days off due to back soreness, and the right fielder went 2-for-5 with a run scored. The Padres continue to compete with stellar pitching as San Diego has posted a 2.32 ERA while going 21-18 since June 18.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Aaron Harang (9-6, 3.43 ERA) vs. Padres RH Tyson Ross (10-10, 2.60)

Harang has not received a decision in his past three starts but has pitched well, giving up six runs in that stretch – four in six innings Tuesday against the Dodgers. He is 4-0 in his past seven outings and has held the opposition to four runs or less in 20 of his 22 starts. Harang, who won 14 games for the Padres in 2011, is 6-5 with a 3.45 ERA in 17 appearances against San Diego.

Ross dominated in six July starts, allowing five runs in 41 innings with 48 strikeouts, but finished 4-2 on the month as the Padres scored one run in those two defeats. The 27-year-old has posted a 2.86 ERA in 58 appearances (39 starts) since joining San Diego at the start of last season. Ross gave up one run on four hits in six innings to beat the Cardinals on Tuesday, striking out seven.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Diego 1B Tommy Medica is 7-for-9 in the series.

2. San Diego OF Will Venable, who singled home the game-winning run in the 12th on Saturday, is 7-for-14 during his four-game hitting streak.

3. The Braves will skip struggling LHP Mike Minor’s next turn in the rotation. Minor has posted a 8.71 ERA in his past four starts.

PREDICTION: Padres 3, Braves 1