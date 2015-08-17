Preview: Braves at Padres

The San Diego Padres attempt to awaken their bats from a brief slumber when they kick off a six-game homestand with the opener of a three-game set against the Atlanta Braves on Monday. San Diego scored a total of 16 runs in winning its first two contests in Colorado before being held to five singles in a 5-0 loss in Sunday’s series finale.

The Padres did not fare well on their last homestand, producing more than three runs only once while going 2-4. Atlanta scored only two runs Sunday, but it was enough to register a 10-inning victory over visiting Arizona in the rubber match of their three-game set. Cameron Maybin ended the stalemate with a leadoff homer as the Braves posted their fifth win in seven home games. It was the career high-tying ninth blast of the season for Maybin, who returns to San Diego for the first time since being traded just before the start of the campaign having driven in a personal-best 51 runs.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Williams Perez (4-3, 4.21 ERA) vs. Padres RH Colin Rea (1-0, 5.40)

Perez lost his third straight start Tuesday despite allowing two runs and four hits at Tampa Bay in his first major-league complete game. It was a nice bounceback effort by the 24-year-old Venezuelan rookie after surrendering 15 runs and 19 hits over his previous two outings. Perez was outstanding in his first career turn against San Diego on June 10, allowing an unearned run and four hits in seven innings en route to victory.

Rea will be making his second career start since being summoned from Triple-A El Paso. The 25-year-old native of Iowa worked five innings in his debut against Cincinnati on Tuesday, yielding three runs and seven hits with a walk and four strikeouts. Rea was 2-2 with a 4.39 ERA in six starts in El Paso after going 3-2 with a 1.08 ERA in 12 turns with Double-A San Antonio this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres RF Matt Kemp recorded one of his team’s singles Sunday to extend his hitting streak - which includes the first cycle in franchise history Friday - to nine games.

2. Atlanta RHP Peter Moylan made his first major-league appearance since 2013 on Sunday and retired both batters he faced.

3. San Diego LF Justin Upton is one homer away from setting the club record for most in a season at Petco Park. He currently shares the mark of 15 with Will Venable.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Padres 1