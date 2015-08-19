Preview: Braves at Padres

Melvin Upton Jr. was the recipient of a surprise start following the trade of Will Venable on Tuesday, then promptly unloaded on his former team en route to one of the finest performances of his star-crossed career. Upton, who figures to play regularly in center field for the foreseeable future, will attempt to power the San Diego Padres to a home sweep of the Atlanta Braves as the teams complete their three-game series Wednesday.

Upton was shipped from Atlanta to San Diego along with All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel on April 5, but had been limited to 50 games and 120 at-bats — in large part due to a foot injury that cost him the first two months of the season — before getting the start Tuesday after Venable was scratched from the lineup and traded to Texas. The No. 2 overall pick of the 2002 draft responded by going 3-for-4 with two homers (his first such effort since June 15, 2013) and five RBIs (most since Sept. 3, 2011) as the Padres routed the Braves 9-0. While San Diego cruised to its sixth win in eight tries, Atlanta lost for the 17th time in 25 outings and fell a season-worst 13 games under .500 (53-66). The Braves, who have dropped nine straight at Petco Park, have lost 17 of 19 overall away from home and could tie Philadelphia for the most road defeats in the majors (43) with another setback in the finale.

TV: 3:40 p.m. ET, SportsSouth (Atlanta), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Julio Teheran (8-6, 4.44 ERA) vs. Padres RH Tyson Ross (8-9, 3.40)

Teheran remained sharp in August, improving to 2-0 with a 2.75 ERA in three turns this month after holding Arizona to one run on three hits over six innings while striking out seven in Friday’s 3-2 home victory. The 24-year-old Colombian, who has been dominant in Atlanta for the most part this season (6-1, 2.44 ERA), has been far less effective on the road, going 2-5 with a 6.75 ERA. Teheran did not factor into the decision June 11 against the Padres, giving up four runs (three earned) in seven frames.

Ross needed 101 pitches to get through five innings in a no-decision Friday, but extended his streak of yielding three or fewer earned runs to 11 outings after allowing four runs (two earned) at Colorado. The 28-year-old issued three more walks to raise his major-league leading total to 67, yet still ranks sixth in the National League with 155 strikeouts. Ross was saddled with the loss June 10 in his second career start against Atlanta after permitting three runs (two earned) across six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Diego RF Matt Kemp went 2-for-4 on Tuesday and is 17-for-43 with three homers and 11 RBIs during an 11-game hitting streak.

2. Atlanta 1B Freddie Freeman, who has been out of action since Aug. 3 with a strained right oblique, is scheduled to return from the disabled list Wednesday.

3. During the Padres’ home winning streak against the Braves, San Diego’s rotation has posted a 7-0 record and 1.56 ERA.

PREDICTION: Padres 6, Braves 2