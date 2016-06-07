Preview: Braves at Padres

The San Diego Padres might be having a porous campaign but they continue to dominate the visiting Atlanta Braves at Petco Park. The Padres notched their 11th consecutive home victory over the Braves when they prevailed 7-2 on Monday to keep Atlanta winless in downtown San Diego since the 2012 season.

The Padres are 4-2 in their last six games and seemed to have responded well to recent public criticism from executive chairman Ron Fowler, who termed the players as "miserable failures" due to the team's poor season. There were no problems in the series opener as second baseman Yangervis Solarte smacked a three-run homer and right fielder Matt Kemp drove in two runs to lead a 11-hit attack to brighten the team's mood. "I try to talk to everybody and pull everybody together," Solarte told reporters. "That's the most important thing for me. If you play happy, everything is happy, you know?" The Braves aren't feeling all that joyous as they have lost five straight games and seven of their last nine and their 16-41 mark is worst in the majors.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Atlanta), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Aaron Blair (0-4, 7.55 ERA) vs. Padres RH Colin Rea (3-2, 4.85)

Blair is looking for his elusive first career victory as he makes his eighth start of the campaign. The 24-year old was torched for six runs and five hits in four innings in his last outing when he lost to the San Francisco Giants. Blair is 0-1 with a 12.27 ERA in two road starts, including a start in Pittsburgh in which he allowed nine runs and nine hits in 1 1/3 innings.

Rea is winless over his last four turns and hasn't pitched more than 5 1/3 innings in any of the starts. He allowed six runs (five earned) and six hits in 5 1/3 innings in his last outing when San Diego blew a 12-2 lead against Seattle and suffered a 16-13 loss. Rea defeated the Braves in his lone career start against them when he gave up two runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings Aug. 17 in his second big-league outing.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Braves have been outscored 33-10 and blanked twice during their five-game skid.

2. San Diego 1B Wil Myers has multiple hits in five of the past six games and is 12-for-26 with three homers and eight RBIs in June.

3. Atlanta SS Chase d'Arnaud had three hits in the opener and is 9-for-25 over the past six games.

PREDICTION: Padres 8, Braves 4