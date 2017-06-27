Matt Kemp’s two seasons in San Diego were a disappointment, but the Atlanta Braves left fielder returns to his former home Tuesday having rejuvenated his career. Kemp is hitting .302 with 24 homers in 118 games since the Padres sent him to Atlanta in a trade deadline deal last July, and a slimmed-down version of the player who hit .264 as a Padre enters the week seventh in the National League with a .320 average.

The Braves are 14-10 in June, have won seven of their past nine after beating Milwaukee two times in a three-game weekend series, and head to the west coast for the next six contests through San Diego and Oakland. The Padres beat Detroit two out of three at home last weekend, evening their home record at 19-19. San Diego first baseman Wil Myers belted his 15th homer in Sunday’s loss and has reached base safely in 11 of his past 12 games, while right fielder Hunter Renfroe finished the series 1-for-9. Renfroe shares the team lead with 15 homers, the most by a San Diego rookie before the All-Star break.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves LH Sean Newcomb (0-2, 1.96 ERA) vs. Padres RH Jhoulys Chacin (6-6, 4.95)

Newcomb makes his first road start after beginning his career with three solid outings at home, giving up four earned runs in 18 1/3 innings with seven walks and 13 strikeouts. The 24-year-old held the Giants to one run on three hits in six innings Wednesday, throwing 59 of his 80 pitches for strikes. Newcomb, who went 3-3 with a 2.97 ERA at Triple-A Gwinnett, has held opponents to a .185 batting average.

Chacin has pitched well in his past five starts, posting a 3.56 ERA and .243 opponents batting average while going 2-2. The 29-year-old is 4-1 in seven home starts with a 1.72 ERA and a 0.83 WHIP, allowing just nine earned runs in 47 innings. Chacin, who went 1-2 in five starts for Atlanta last season before being traded to the Angels, gave up four runs (three earned) on eight hits in five innings of a loss to the Braves on April 14.

1. San Diego closer RHP Brandon Maurer has converted 27 of his past 31 save opportunities since July 1, 2016, but allowed two runs in the ninth inning Sunday as the Padres lost 7-5.

2. The Braves have won four consecutive series and are 12-7 during their past 19 contests.

3. Atlanta swept a four-game series from the Padres in April, outscoring San Diego 23-10.

PREDICTION: Braves 3, Padres 1