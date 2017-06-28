The Atlanta Braves continue their quest to reach .500 on Wednesday when they visit the San Diego Padres for the midddle contest of their three-game series. Atlanta kicked off its six-game road trip Tuesday with a 3-0 victory that moved it within two wins of the break-even mark.

Johan Camargo recorded a two-run double while Nick Markakis collected two hits and an RBI for the Braves, who have won five of six on the road and eight of 10 overall. San Diego struggled to make contact Tuesday, striking out 14 times in falling to 2-2 on its nine-game homestand. Jose Pirela continued his strong month, extending his doubles streak to three games to give him at least one hit in 13 of his last 17 contests. The Padres are hoping Wil Myers is breaking out of his brief slump as he is 3-for-7 over his last two games after a five-game stretch during which he was held without a hit four times.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Atlanta), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Bartolo Colon (2-7, 7.78 ERA) vs. Padres RH Luis Perdomo (2-4, 4.56)

Colon lost three consecutive starts before landing on the disabled list with a strained left oblique, surrendering a total of 24 runs - 17 earned - and 24 hits over 11 innings. The 44-year-old Dominican's most recent outing was a 3 2/3-inning effort against Philadelphia on June 5 in which he was tagged for eight runs and seven hits. Colon improved to 4-3 in eight career turns against San Diego on April 16, when he limited the Padres to one run and one hit over seven frames.

Perdomo is coming off a victory over Detroit on Friday in which he issued five walks but allowed only two hits over six scoreless innings. The 24-year-old Dominican has recorded both of his victories in 2017 over his last three turns despite giving up three runs or fewer in 10 of his last 12 outings. Perdomo, who 2-1 in eight starts at home this year, will be facing Atlanta for the first time in his career.

WALK-OFFS

1. Braves 2B Brandon Phillips, who turns 36 years old on Wednesday, has recorded a hit on each of his last 10 birthdays.

2. San Diego CF Manuel Margot (calf) went 0-for-4 on Tuesday after being activated from the 10-day disabled list earlier in the day, while SS Chase d'Arnaud was placed on the paternity list.

3. Atlanta sent RHP Dan Winkler, who has been on the disabled list since March 30 and is recovering from elbow surgery, on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Gwinnett.

PREDICTION: Padres 6, Braves 4