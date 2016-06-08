Padres' Myers delivers walk-off single

SAN DIEGO -- Wil Myers singled home Alexei Ramirez with one out in the ninth Tuesday night to cap a two-run rally and give the Padres a 4-3 walk-off win over the Atlanta Braves at Petco Park.

The loss was the sixth straight for the Braves. The Padres have won five of seven games on their homestand.

The Padres tied the score at 3-3 when catcher Derek Norris greeted Braves right-handed closer Arodys Vizcaino with a home run leading off the bottom of the ninth.

Ramirez followed with a single, stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch ahead of Myers’ single.

Vizcaino (1-1) suffered the loss and his second blown save. Reliever Matt Thornton (1-0) won for the Padres.

Nick Markakis drove in two runs and possibly saved two more with a running catch in right field to help the Braves take a 3-2 lead into the bottom of the ninth.

Markakis doubled home a run in the first and drove in the Braves third run with a sacrifice fly in the Braves’ two-run third. But it was his bases-loaded, one-out catch at the wall at the right field wall in the fifth that allowed the Braves to hold onto the lead.

Former Padre Casey Kelly, who was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett Monday, pitched the Braves out of the fifth-inning jam and worked 1 2/3 perfect innings to be in line for the win before Vizcaino blew the save.

Starting with Kelly, who has rebounded from two Tommy John surgeries, Braves relievers retired 11 straight Padres entering the ninth. Atlanta starter Aaron Blair allowed two runs on six hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings.

Padres starter Colin Rea gave up all three Atlanta runs on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts in seven innings.

The Braves scored twice in the third and dodged several Padres challenges to hold onto a 3-2 lead through seven innings.

Each team scored in the first.

Rea retired the first two Braves he faced before issuing a walk to Freddie Freeman, who scored from first on Markakis’ double off the wall in right.

The Padres, who have scored 16 first-inning runs in the first seven games of June after scoring only 14 in the season’s first 53 games, tied it in the bottom half. After Jon Jay struck out, Myers drew a walk and immediately stole second ahead of Matt Kemp’s RBI single.

The Padres mounted a two-out rally of their own in the bottom of the second starting with Rea’s single. Blair hit Jay with a pitch to put runners on first and second.

Myers followed with a single to left that reached the glove of Braves left fielder Mallex Smith before Rea reached third. Padres third base coach Glenn Hoffman waved Rea home but Smith, a former Padres prospect, threw a perfect strike to the plate and Rea was out by 10 feet.

The Braves broke the 1-1 tie in an unusual third.

Smith opened the inning with a single and stole second. Ender Inciarte followed with a grounder back to Rea, who trapped Smith off second. But as Smith retreated to the bag, Inciarte raced into second, the two Braves awkwardly colliding at the bag with Smith being called out.

Chris d‘Arnaud drove home Inciarte with a single, advanced to third on a single by Freeman and scored on Markakis’ sacrifice fly to left to make it 3-1.

The Padres loaded the bases against Blair with one out in the fifth.

Jay singled, moved to second on a one-out single by Kemp and reached third when Blair walked Solarte to load the bases.

Kelly replaced Blair to face Melvin Upton Jr. The Padres hit a long drive to right that for a brief instant looked like it had grand slam legs. But Markakis caught the ball just before making contact with the wall, Jay easily scoring on the sacrifice fly. With runners at the corners, Kelly struck out Brett Wallace to end the threat.

NOTES: Padres RHP Jon Edwards’ has been shut down following an MRI on his elbow. “It will be a couple of days before we know more and determine the next steps,” said Padres manager Andy Green. ... Over the last 19 games, the Braves are hitting .158 with runners in scoring position after going 1-for-4 on Tuesday. ... The top three hitters in the Padres batting order -- Jon Jay, Wil Myers and Matt Kemp -- are batting .429 with nine doubles, five homers, 25 RBIs and 30 runs scored for the first seven games in June.