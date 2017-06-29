SAN DIEGO -- Cory Spangenberg and Hunter Renfroe drove in two runs apiece with two-out, extra-base hits off Bartolo Colon, and four Padres relievers retired 11 consecutive Atlanta hitters Wednesday night as San Diego defeated the Braves 7-4 at Petco Park.

Manuel Margot had two singles, two stolen bases and three runs for the Padres, who snapped a five-game head-to-head losing streak against Atlanta. Erick Aybar and Carlos Asuaje each had three hits for San Diego.

Spangenberg hit a two-run double in the first, and Renfroe added a two-run triple in the fourth.

Luis Perdomo (3-4) got the win, and Brandon Maurer picked up his 15th save.

Colon hit his first -- and only -- career homer at Petco Park last season. However, his return to San Diego was less than triumphant.

The 44-year-old right-hander gave up six runs on eight hits and three walks in four innings to fall to 2-8. His ERA jumped to 8.14. Five of the runs came on two-out hits.

Colon's command failed him in the two-run first. Colon struck out two of the first four Padres he faced. But he walked the other two, setting up a two-out, two-run double by Spangenberg that scored Margot and Renfroe.

Margot, who came off the disabled list Tuesday after missing a month with a calf injury, singled to open the third, stole second and third and scored on Wil Myers' single. Colon retired the next two hitters before giving up back-to-back singles by Aybar and Asuaje to bring Myers home.

The Padres added two more in the fourth on a two-out rally. Margot singled, Myers walked and both scored on Renfroe's opposite-field triple into the right field corner. It was the first triple of Renfroe's career.

The Braves stormed back in the sixth against Perdomo and reliever Phil Maton, putting six straight runners on with one out and scoring four runs before Maton struck out Johan Camargo to end the inning.

Ender Inciarte and Brandon Phillips singled with one out and Nick Markakis walked to load the bases. Former Padre Matt Kemp followed with a two-run single to center ahead of a Matt Adams single that reloaded the bases.

Maton entered the game and hit Tyler Flowers with a pitch to force in a run then gave up a RBI ground out to Lane Adams, who just beat a double-play relay from shortstop Aybar to keep the inning alive.

All four runs were charged to Perdomo, who gave up seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

The Padres added a seventh run in the seventh after loading the bases with one out. Rule 5 rookie Allen Cordoba hit a high chop to short and beat the relay on the potential inning-ending double play to score Aybar, who had opened the inning with his third hit.

NOTES: Atlanta 1B Freddie Freeman took batting practice Wednesday for the first time since having wrist surgery. Freeman, who has been on the disabled list since May 18, could start a rehab assignment this weekend. ... Braves C Tyler Flowers left the game after being hit by a pitch on the left forearm in the sixth. ... Manager Andy Green said the Padres rewrote their ground rules for the right field wall at Petco Park on Wednesday after an "ambiguity" in the ground rules led to a Wil Myers home run to be called a double Tuesday night. Green said the matter was cleared up during a discussion with MLB's Joe Torre. "They misinterpreted our ground rule in New York last night, and I took responsibility," said Green. "I wouldn't say the blame is on us, but we have to take some ownership over there being too much ambiguity, I guess, in the way our ground rule is written."