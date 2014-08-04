Padres top Braves in extras for 2nd straight day

SAN DIEGO -- Padres manager Bud Black called them “inspiring wins.”

Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez didn’t have much to say.

It was that kind of a weekend for both teams at Petco Park.

On Sunday afternoon, it was shortstop Everth Cabrera supplying the walk-off hit with a two-out single in the bottom of the 10th to give the Padres a 4-3 win.

In a span of 20 hours, the resurgent Padres scored back-to-back, extra-inning walk-off wins over the Braves after outfielder Will Venable’s one-out single in the 12th gave the Padres a 3-2 win on Saturday.

Right-handed reliever Tim Stauffer won both games as the walk-off wins completed a three-game Padres sweep of a Braves team that has lost six straight games on a trip that continues Tuesday in Seattle.

“We’re not getting it done,” Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman said after Atlanta went 5-for-24 in the two losses. “We’re getting the opportunities, but we’re not getting it done.”

“Some positive things are happening,” said Black, whose team completed a 5-1 homestand Sunday and is 10-6 since the All-Star break. “These were two outstanding games. At the end of each, we got the key hits.”

“And the vulture swooped in,” said Stauffer. “It’s fun to claim two straight walk-off wins. I actually felt stronger today than I did Saturday night.”

Venable opened the bottom of the 10th with a broken-bat single up the middle and moved to second when Braves right-handed reliever David Hale (3-4) walked Alexi Amarista.

But Venable was forced at third when Hale dropped catcher Rene Rivera’s bunt attempt and turned the near error into a double play -- starting with a great throw to force Venable at third with the relay getting Rivera at first.

That left Amarista at second with two out. Third baseman Chris Nelson drew a walk from Hale and both runners advanced on a double steal.

Cabrera then lined a single to the right of diving second baseman Ramiro Pena.

“I was really excited to be in that spot,” said Cabrera, who was making his sixth start since missing 22 games on the disabled list with a left hamstring strain. “I just want to finish the season strong.”

The Braves tied the game in the top of the ninth as Joaquin Benoit blew his first save since taking over the closer’s role when Huston Street was traded to the Angels on July 18.

Braves’ right fielder Jason Heyward doubled to right off Benoit to lead-off the ninth. Catcher Evan Gattis topped the ball back to Benoit, who decided to try to get Heyward at third. But Heyward beat the throw and scored when the ball got away from Padres third baseman Yangervis Solarte for a fielding error.

First baseman Tommy Medica had given the Padres a 3-2 when he led off the eighth inning with a home run off Braves right-handed reliever Anthony Varvaro.

Medica lined a full-count fastball 383 feet into the third row of seats in left to snap a 2-2 tie. It was left fielder’s third homer in the series and seventh of the season. Medica was 8-for-12 in the series with a double, three homers for five RBIs and four runs scored. Medica is hitting .485 over his last 33 at-bats.

Unlike Saturday night when the Braves failed to cash in great opportunities when the game was tied, they didn’t have a hit after Heyward’s third hit of the game leading off the ninth.

Meanwhile, the Padres came within one ball of ending the game in the bottom of the ninth when reliever Juan Jaime three 11 straight balls to fall behind 3-and-0 to Jedd Gyorko after loading the bases with two-out on back-to-back walks. Jaime battled back to get Gyorko on a ground out to end that jam.

But Hale couldn’t get out of the hole he dug in the 10th.

Earlier, the Padres built a 2-0 lead with single runs in the second and fourth against Aaron Harang.

Venable opened the second with a single. He reached second on a grounder to third and scored on a two-out single to center by Padres starting pitcher Tyson Ross. The Padres made it 2-0 in the fourth when Amarista scored on Cabrera’s sacrifice fly to right.

Ross sailed through the first six innings, allowing no runs on two hits and two walks while striking out seven.

But the right-hander, who had a 1.10 ERA in July, gave up two extra-base hits in the seventh after a lead-off walk to left fielder Justin Upton. Heyward lined a run-scoring triple to right, followed by a run-scoring double by Gattis to tie the game at 2-2.

Although Braves third baseman Chris Johnson greeted Padres right-handed reliever Nick Vincent with a double off the wall in left center, Gattis had to hold to see if the ball was caught and only reached third with the go-ahead run. Vincent walked shortstop Ramiro Pena to load the bases.

After pinch-hitter Emilio Bonifacio struck out, center fielder B.J. Upton grounded sharply to Padres third baseman Yangervis Solarte, who started the Padres second third-to-home-to-first doubleplay in the span of eight innings.

Both starters were done. The Braves’ Harang gave up two runs on five hits and four walks with three strikeouts in six innings.

Ross gave up two runs on five hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in six-plus innings -- his streak of pitching at least six innings while allowing two or fewer runs to nine straight games.

NOTES: The Braves were 3-for-16 with runners in scoring position Saturday night and 1-for-10 from the eighth inning on in the 3-2, 12-inning loss. ... With Monday and Thursday off this week, Padres manager Bud Black said he might adjust his rotation to give RHP Ian Kennedy an extra day or two off. After missing last Monday’s start with a sore oblique, Kennedy allowed one run on two hits over five innings Saturday night.