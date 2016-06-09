Braves stop six-game slide with 4-2 win

SAN DIEGO -- Julio Teheran was brilliant Wednesday afternoon at Petco Park.

The right-hander held the Padres to two Wil Myers home runs over eight innings and was 2-for-4 with an RBI single to lead Atlanta to a 4-2 victory. The Braves snapped a six-game losing streak in the finale of the three-game series between the last-place teams in the National League’s East and West divisions.

But was it Teheran or a bigger force that stopped the Padres?

“I saw that stat earlier this week and I don’t know what to think of it,” Myers said. “It’s weird, but it has to change moving forward.”

That stat is San Diego’s record in the final game of series this season. The Padres have played 20 series . . . and have won the last game only once. Yes, 1-19. And Wednesday marked the seventh time that the Padres lost the finale to avoid scoring a sweep.

In fact, the only time the Padres won a series finale this season is when they swept a doubleheader from the Chicago Cubs on May 11 at Wrigley Field.

“We need to get the job done,” Padres manager Andy Green said. “There are no more words than that.”

Actually, there were two more words Wednesday ? Julio Teheran.

Perhaps the leading hard-luck pitcher in the National League this season, Teheran allowed two runs - Myers’ 11th and 12th homers - on five hits and a walk with eight strikeouts over eight innings to improve to 2-6 despite a 2.85 ERA.

”To say Julio came up big would probably be an understatement for where we were bullpen-wise,“ Atlanta interim manager Brian Snitker said. ”That performance couldn’t have come at a better time. We really need him today.

“It was important for us to get a win. It’s good to get a win on the road trip. Obviously, we would have liked to have more, but this was really huge.”

“The goal was to go as deep as I can and I‘m glad I was able to go eight,” said Teheran, 25, who went eight innings for the first time this season.

“Don’t look at his won-loss record,” Green said. “Teheran has been successful all year long. His slider is sharp and in the bottom of the zone. His fastball looks like it’s dropping out of the zone and hangs right at the bottom.”

Right-hander Arodys Vizcaino, who blew the save and took the loss Tuesday night in the Padres’ 4-3 walk-off win, picked up his seventh save in nine chances Wednesday.

Wednesday’s win also snapped a Braves’ 12-game losing streak at Petco Park.

The top two hitters in the Braves batting order each had three hits. Ender Inciarte fell his first home run of the season short of a natural cycle and scored two runs. Chase d‘Arnaud was 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.

Padres starter Drew Pomeranz took the loss and fell to 5-6 with his ERA rising from 2.22 to 2.44. Pomeranz gave up three runs on nine hits and a walk over five innings.

The left-hander entered the game with a Major League-leading .163 opponents’ batting average. But he gave up two runs on four hits in the first inning ? or higher totals than for six of his first 11 starts.

Inciarte and d‘Arnaud opened the game with back-to-back singles, placing Braves at the corners with no one out. Inciarte scored on a sacrifice fly by Freddie Freeman. Back-to-back, one-out singles by Jeff Francoeur and Nick Markakis brought d‘Arnaud around.

“They were hitting the ball where we weren’t with good approach swings,” Pomeranz said. “It was one of those days. I made some good pitches and they found holes. My job is to find a way to stop them from doing that.”

“Drew was solid,” Green said. “Balls got through. D‘Arnaud’s single in the first could have been a double play.”

The Braves made it 3-0 in the top of the fourth when shortstop Daniel Castro singled with one out, advanced to second on a wild pitch by Pomeranz and scored on Teheran’s single.

Myers made it 3-1 in the bottom of the fourth when he homered on the inning’s first pitch to make it 3-1. The 427-foot homer was the first hit off Teheran.

Each team was denied in the fifth.

For the second time in as many games, Freeman was denied a home run when Padres left fielder made a leaping catch at the wall. On Tuesday night, a drive by Freeman landed on top the wall in left center and bounced back onto the playing field rather than into the stands.

Christian Bethancourt led off the bottom of the fifth with a single but was caught off first when Alexei Ramirez lined into a double play. Alexi Amarista then singled off Teheran.

The Braves widened their lead to 4-1 in the top of the seventh against struggling, right-handed reliever Brandon Maurer. Inciarte tripled with two out and scored on a double by d‘Arnaud. Maurer has allowed 12 runs on 12 hits in four innings over his last six outings.

Myers hit his second homer off Teheran in the bottom of the seventh to make it 4-2.

NOTES: The Braves traded INF-OF Kelly Johnson to the Mets for minor league RHP Akeel Morris, who will join Double-A Binghamton. Johnson, who was hitting .215 in 49 games, was also traded from the Braves to the Mets last July only to return to Atlanta as a free agent in January. ... The Braves placed RHP Williams Perez on the disabled list with a rotator cuff strain suffered Monday night in San Diego. ... RHP John Gant was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett. He had been optioned to Gwinnett on Monday when RHP Casey Kelly was recalled. With the Braves flying home after Wednesday’s game, Gant had never left San Diego. ... Padres SS Alexei Ramirez went 0-for-3 to have his 10-game hitting streak snapped.