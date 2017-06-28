Newcomb pitches Braves past Padres

SAN DIEGO -- Atlanta Braves rookie Sean Newcomb finally cashed a winning ticket.

"It's a relief," he said.

The left-hander threw six scoreless innings, and Johan Camargo hit a two-run double as Atlanta beat the San Diego Padres 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Newcomb (1-2), in his initial career road start, was sensational in securing his first win in the majors. The former first-round pick surrendered six hits and recorded seven strikeouts. The southpaw, who struggled with his command in the minors, issued only one walk.

"The difference is I am competing on every single pitch," Newcomb said.

In all four of Newcomb's outings since being called up from Triple-A Gwinnett on June 10, he has gone at least six innings. Newcomb, who was acquired by the Braves in a trade that sent shortstop Andrelton Simmons to the Los Angeles Angels in 2015, has allowed one run in his past 12 innings.

"He's been impressive for us," Atlanta's Ender Inciarte said. "Watching from center field, it looks nasty, his curveball and fastball. He has been really sharp, and it has been great for us."

Braves manager Brian Snitker said the rookie doesn't seem fazed pitching at this level.

"It's been refreshing to see from the get-go," Snitker said. "He's got a nice delivery, and he is going to be a guy that gets you deep into the game, I think."

Jim Johnson worked the ninth for his 16th save.

The surprising and rebuilding Braves (37-39) have won eight of their past 10 games to move within two games of .500.

San Diego starter Jhoulys Chacin (6-7) went seven innings for the third time in four games and likely deserved better. He was charged with two runs on seven hits in losing his second straight start. Chacin retired the final 10 batters he faced.

Camargo got to Chacin in the fourth, and that was enough with the Padres being stymied by Newcomb and three Braves relievers.

"I could've made a better pitch to (Camargo)," Chacin said. "After that, I was just trying to keep the game there, trying to go deep into the game."

The Padres left nine runners on base and were blanked for the sixth time.

Atlanta added an unearned run in the eighth. Inciarte's infield single ended with him on second thanks to Carlos Asuaje's throwing error. After reaching third, Inciarte came home on Nick Markakis' sacrifice fly.

"It was a really good team win," Inciarte said.

Newcomb wiggled from a jam in the second when the Padres had two on with one out. Luis Torrens flied out and Chacin popped up.

The Braves seized a 2-0 lead in the fourth on Camargo's double off the left field fence. Matt Adams, aboard on a leadoff double, and Tyler Flowers, who reached on a single, both scored. Camargo was thrown out at third trying to extend his double.

San Diego's Matt Kemp had a great opportunity when batting with two outs and two runners on in the third. However, Chacin got Kemp on a first-pitch comebacker to end the rally.

The Padres thought they took a 1-0 edge in the first when Wil Myers rocketed a ball to right-center. Myers believed his blast cleared the fence, but it was ruled that the ball ricocheted back onto the field off the top of the fence, which kept Myers at second, where he was stranded.

The call on the field was confirmed by the review crew in New York.

"Regarding our ground rules, on top of that wall is a home run," Padres manager Andy Green said. "I have no clue how New York interpreted it the way it did. It's hard to even understand. It's frustrating for the team, and it's frustrating for Wil. That ball is clearly a home run the way our ground rules are written."

Added Myers: "That would have been nice, a home run and a RBI right there. But that's baseball. It happens sometimes, and you just keep going."

NOTES: Braves INF Freddie Freeman (wrist) took soft-toss swings. He could advance to batting practice this weekend. ... Atlanta RHP Bartolo Colon was named Wednesday's starter. ... Padres C Austin Hedges took the night off in favor of Luis Torrens. Hedges is expected to return to the lineup Wednesday. ... San Diego CF Manuel Margot (calf) came off the disabled list and started in center field, batting leadoff. He went 0-for-4. ... Padres RHP Trevor Cahill (shoulder) will make a rehab start for Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday.