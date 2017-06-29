Padres pile up hits in win over Colon, Braves

SAN DIEGO -- Small ball came to Petco Park on Wednesday.

The San Diego Padres set a season high for runs without the benefit of a homer, beating the Atlanta Braves 7-4.

Five of the Padres' runs came on two-out hits, including four on a pair of two-out, opposite-field, extra-base hits by Cory Spangenberg and Hunter Renfroe off suddenly aging veteran Bartolo Colon.

"I thought we had some quality two-out at-bats tonight," manager Andy Green said after his Padres snapped a five-game, head-to-head losing streak to the Braves. "We haven't had a ton of those this season."

The left-handed-hitting Spangenberg lined a two-run double into the left-field corner in the first to put the Padres ahead. Renfroe lined a two-out triple into the right-field corner in the fourth to make it 6-0.

"Bartolo throws a lot of strikes and nibbles," Spangenberg said. "I was just looking for something to hit."

Spangenberg and Renfroe were far from the only San Diego heroes.

Manuel Margot had two singles, two stolen bases and three runs, and Erick Aybar and Carlos Asuaje each had three hits.

Right-hander Luis Perdomo (3-4) shut out the Braves on three hits through five innings before faltering in the sixth; he picked up his second straight win. Four relievers retired the last 11 Braves, with Brandon Maurer picking up his 15th save.

Colon's return to Petco Park, where he hit his only career homer last season, was less than triumphant.

The 44-year-old right-hander gave up six runs on eight hits and three walks in four innings. Colon (2-8) saw his ERA rise to 8.14.

"I feel good, and that's the most important thing to me," Colon said. "I just feel like I've hit a rough streak, to be honest, and it's tough to just snap out of it. But all you can do is work and try to see if you can get out of it any way you can.

"The reality is that I've been getting hit hard, and that's the truth and you can't dance around it."

Colon's position in the rotation is perilous.

"That's all for them to decide," he said. "I have zero to say with that. It's not my decision to make. Whatever decision they make, I'm going to follow."

Braves manager Brian Snitker said of Colon's future: "I don't know, to be honest with you. I'm going to process it tonight and then kind of see what's going on. The bullpen is always an option. Like I said, I'll just kind of wait and see what happens in a couple of days."

Colon's command failed him in the two-run first. He struck out two of the first four Padres, but he walked the other two, setting up a two-out, two-run double by Spangenberg that scored Margot and Renfroe.

Margot, who came off the disabled list Tuesday after missing a month with a calf injury, singled to open the third, stole second and third and scored on a Wil Myers single. Colon retired the next two hitters before giving up back-to-back singles by Aybar and Asuaje to bring Myers home.

The Padres added two more in the fourth on a two-out rally. Margot singled, Myers walked and both scored on Renfroe's opposite-field triple into the right-field corner. It was the first triple of Renfroe's career.

The Braves stormed back in the sixth against Perdomo and reliever Phil Maton, putting six straight runners on with one out and scoring four runs.

Ender Inciarte and Brandon Phillips singled with one out, and Nick Markakis walked to load the bases. Former Padre Matt Kemp followed with a two-run single to center ahead of a Matt Adams single that reloaded the bases.

Maton entered the game and hit Tyler Flowers with a pitch to force in a run, then gave up a RBI groundout to Lane Adams, who just beat a double-play relay from shortstop Aybar to keep the inning alive. Maton struck out Johan Camargo to end the inning.

All four runs were charged to Perdomo, who gave up seven hits and two walks and struck out four in 5 1/3 innings.

The Padres added a seventh run in the seventh after loading the bases with one out. Rule 5 rookie Allen Cordoba hit a high chop to short and beat the relay on the potential inning-ending double play to score Aybar, who had opened the inning with his third hit.

NOTES: Atlanta INF Freddie Freeman took batting practice Wednesday for the first time since having wrist surgery. Freeman, who has been on the disabled list since May 18, could start a rehab assignment this weekend. ... Braves C Tyler Flowers left the game after being hit by a pitch on the left forearm in the sixth. ... Manager Andy Green said the Padres rewrote their ground rules for the right-field wall at Petco Park on Wednesday after an "ambiguity" in the ground rules led to a Wil Myers home run to be called a double Tuesday night. Green said the matter was cleared up during a discussion with MLB's Joe Torre. "They misinterpreted our ground rule in New York last night, and I took responsibility," Green said. "I wouldn't say the blame is on us, but we have to take some ownership over there being too much ambiguity, I guess, in the way our ground rule is written."