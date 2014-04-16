Preview: Braves at Phillies

The Atlanta Braves are taking advantage of an unscheduled day off to give rookie David Hale a chance to bolster a shaky bullpen. Julio Teheran will pitch for Atlanta on Wednesday in Philadelphia after Tuesday’s contest between the Braves and Phillies was rained out, allowing Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez to slide Hale from his starting spot Tuesday to a bullpen role for the next few days. The Phillies are anxious to return to the field after rallying with a five-run eighth in Monday’s series opener only to lose on Dan Uggla’s ninth-inning grand slam 9-6.

The Phillies plan to keep their same pitching rotation, sliding Cliff Lee back to Wednesday with the hopes the veteran can cool off an Atlanta squad that’s won four in a row and is 7-3 against National League East competition this season. Lee has a history of strong work against the Atlanta lineup, with Dan Uggla (.189), Andrelton Simmons (.188) and Jason Heyward (.136) among those who struggle against the veteran left-hander. The Braves could use Hale’s arm in the bullpen after Luis Avilan was rocked for five runs in the eighth inning Monday and closer Craig Kimbrel was unavailable for the opener because of shoulder soreness.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), The Comcast Network (Philadelphia)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Julio Teheran (1-1, 2.84 ERA) vs. Phillies LH Cliff Lee (2-1, 5.50)

Teheran got a no-decision in his last outing, allowing two earned runs on 10 hits in six innings against Washington. Three unearned runs scored after an Uggla error would have ended the fifth inning, and Teheran only struck out one after fanning eight over 13 innings in his first two starts. He is 1-2 lifetime against the Phillies with a 5.79 ERA, that one victory coming in last year’s regular-season finale.

Lee returned to form in his past two starts after opening the season by allowing eight earned runs in five innings. The 35-year-old scattered 10 hits but did not allow an earned run against Chicago on April 5 to pick up the victory, and took the loss Thursday against Milwaukee despite allowing three earned runs with eight strikeouts in six innings. The 13-year veteran went 3-2 against Atlanta last season and is 7-6 with a 2.80 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings lifetime against the Braves.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta’s 5-6-7 hitters – Evan Gattis, Uggla and Andrelton Simmons – finished 7-for-14 with five homers, nine RBIs and five runs scored Monday.

2. The Phillies optioned RHP Luis Garcia to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after Monday’s game and plans to activate RHP Mike Adams from the disabled list before Wednesday’s contest.

3. Teheran was second in the NL in hit batsman last season with 13 in 185 2/3 innings, but has plunked just one hitter in 19 innings in 2014.

PREDICTION: Phillies 3, Braves 2