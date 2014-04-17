Preview: Braves at Phillies

Many managers will give their catcher the day off when a day game follows a night game, but Atlanta Braves skipper Fredi Gonzalez might be tempted to pencil Evan Gattis on his lineup card Thursday. The Braves play at Philadelphia in the finale of a rain-shortened three-game set and Gattis will look to extend his four-game hitting streak, during which he is 10-for-16 with four homers. The Phillies have dropped the first two games of the series in excruciating – and completely opposite – fashion, blowing a ninth-inning lead Monday before losing 1-0 Wednesday as Cliff Lee struck out 13 in a losing cause.

Chase Utley’s 11-game hitting streak came to an end Wednesday and the Philadelphia second baseman, who struck out just twice in his first 40 at-bats entering the series, has fanned four times in the first two games against the Braves. The Phillies had averaged 9.5 hits per contest before totaling just three singles against Julio Teheran on Wednesday. The Braves have won five in a row and, with Teheran’s complete-game shutout, lead the majors in starting pitching ERA at 1.62.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, SportSouth (Atlanta), Comcast SportsNet (Philadelphia)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves LH Alex Wood (2-1, 1.89 ERA) vs. Phillies RH A.J. Burnett (0-1, 3.94)

Wood shook off a leadoff homer Saturday against Washington, giving up six hits and three walks but only surrendering one earned run in five innings. The 23-year-old has allowed only one hit in 12 at-bats against left-handers while holding opponents to a .221 batting average overall. The left-hander went 1-0 in two starts against the Phillies last season and posted a 3.86 ERA overall in seven appearances (five in relief) against Philadelphia.

Burnett gets an extra day of rest as a result of Tuesday’s rainout, after an inguinal hernia knocked him out of Friday’s start in the fifth inning. The right-hander has walked six hitters in each of his past two starts following a one-run, seven-hit effort in six innings in his Phillies debut April 1. The 37-year-old Burnett is three victories shy of 150 for his career.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia SS Jimmy Rollins has 2,189 career hits and is 16 away from tying Ed Delahanty for third place on the Phillies’ all-time list.

2. Five of Gattis’ eight career hits at Citizens Bank Park are homers.

3. Wood has allowed a leadoff homer in the first inning in two of his three starts; he has won both contests.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Phillies 3