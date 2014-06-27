Preview: Braves at Phillies

Justin Upton is starting to heat up once again after enduring a sluggish stretch. The talented outfielder hopes his Atlanta Braves follow suit when they open a four-game series against the host Philadelphia Phillies on Friday. Upton is enjoying a 5-for-15 run with two homers and five RBIs on his four-game hitting streak for the Braves, who have dropped four of six to Philadelphia this season.

Upton has enjoyed success versus Friday starter Kyle Kendrick, going 5-for-17 with two homers. The struggling right-hander will need to work deep into the contest after the bullpen was taxed in Thursday’s 5-3 triumph over Miami in 14 innings. Chase Utley provided the final salvo with a two-run homer as Philadelphia salvaged a split of its four-game series.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSS (Atlanta), CSN (Philadelphia)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Julio Teheran (6-5, 2.41 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Kyle Kendrick (3-7, 4.20)

Teheran fell to 0-2 in his last three starts despite yielding three runs and striking out 10 in seven innings of a 3-0 setback to Washington on Saturday. The 23-year-old Colombian settled for a no-decision in his last appearance versus Philadelphia, allowing one run on four hits in eight innings on June 16. Teheran owns an impressive 0.79 WHIP while allowing the Phillies to bat just .192 against him in six career meetings.

Kendrick saw his modest two-start winning streak end with a thud after permitting five runs in six innings in a 5-3 loss to St. Louis on Sunday. The 29-year-old pitched much better five days prior - as he traditionally has done against Atlanta - by yielding two runs in seven innings en route to a victory over the Braves. Kendrick owns an 8-2 career mark versus his division rival.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta rookie 2B Tommy La Stella had a sacrifice fly in Thursday’s 6-1 loss to Houston, but is mired in an 0-for-17 drought in his last five games.

2. Phillies OF Domonic Brown was pulled from the starting lineup on Thursday after making a defensive miscue the previous day. Brown entered as a pinch hitter and went 1-for-4 in the marathon.

3. Braves RHP Gavin Floyd underwent season-ending surgery to repair a broken olecranon bone in his right elbow on Thursday.

PREDICTION: Braves 5, Phillies 1