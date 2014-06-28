Preview: Braves at Phillies (Game 1)

The last thing a team facing four games in 48 hours wants to deal with is injuries, but both the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies enter Saturday’s day-night doubleheader in Philadelphia with question marks at catcher. The Phillies placed Carlos Ruiz on the seven-day concussion disabled list Friday afternoon after he was hit in the head Thursday, and a few hours later the Braves saw Evan Gattis leave the series opener in the first inning with back spasms. Saturday’s doubleheader makes up an April 15 rainout.

Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman is hitting .385 in his past 12 games, going 3-for-5 with a homer and four RBIs in the Braves’ series-opening 4-2 victory Friday. The Phillies sit five games behind the first-place Braves and Washington Nationals in the National League East, but play 12 of their next 19 against division competition. Philadelphia has lost five of its past seven, scoring two runs or less in four of those defeats.

TV: 2:05 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Ervin Santana (5-5, 4.15 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Roberto Hernandez (3-6, 4.41)

Santana has dropped three straight starts but has pitched well in his last two outings, allowing three runs each in losses to the Phillies on June 17 and at Washington on Sunday. He struck out 11 Phillies on April 14, getting a no-decision despite allowing one run on four hits in six innings. Santana struck out nine in his last start, his second game of eight or more strikeouts in his past three outings.

Hernandez gave up two homers but beat the Braves in Atlanta on June 18, allowing five runs on eight hits in six innings. He pitched better in his last start but took the loss Monday in Miami, giving up two runs on three hits with six strikeouts over six frames. Hernandez is 1-4 in five June starts with a 5.67 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Both teams have a 26th player on their active roster for the doubleheader -- Atlanta promoted RHP Gus Schlosser to bolster its bullpen while RHP Sean O’Sullivan was called up to start the nightcap.

2. Atlanta 2B Dan Uggla made only his second start since May 23 on Friday for slumping rookie 2B Tommy La Stella, who is 3-for-41 in his last 11 games.

3. Philadelphia 2B Chase Utley is two hits shy of 1,500 for his career.

PREDICTION: Braves 5, Phillies 4