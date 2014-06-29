Preview: Braves at Phillies

David Buchanan grew up on the southwest side of Atlanta, but the rookie will try to cool off his hometown team and continue his strong work of late when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Atlanta Braves on Sunday. Buchanan won his past three starts, allowing three runs or fewer, after dropping four of his first five major-league outings. The Braves have captured the first three games of the series, including a doubleheader sweep sparked by an offense that scored 15 runs Saturday.

A very encouraging sign for the Braves was Tommy La Stella’s showing in the doubleheader as the rookie second baseman snapped a 21 at-bat hitless drought with a triple, two doubles and five RBIs in the two games. Third baseman Chris Johnson added five hits in the two contests. The Phillies have lost seven of nine and are averaging 1.7 runs in those defeats, slipping seven games behind Atlanta in the National League East.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Aaron Harang (6-6, 3.78 ERA) vs. Phillies RH David Buchanan (4-3, 4.79)

The 36-year-old Harang has won two of his past three starts, and has given up more than three earned runs three times in 16 starts. One of those three was an ugly nine-run (eight earned) effort in five innings against Philadelphia on June 18 in Atlanta. Harang rebounded to beat Houston on Tuesday, holding the Astros to two runs on six hits in six innings.

Buchanan gave up two runs on six hits in five innings Tuesday to beat the Marlins. The 25-year-old has allowed six runs in 17 2/3 innings across his past three starts, beating the Cubs, Cardinals and Miami while providing stability to the back end of the Philadelphia rotation. Buchanan started June by surrendering 11 runs in 12 innings in defeats to the Nationals and Reds.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia 2B Chase Utley’s next base hit will be the 1,500th of his career.

2. Atlanta RF Jason Heyward is 1-for-21 in his past eight games.

3. The Braves are 7-3 with one game remaining on their 11-game road trip.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Phillies 3