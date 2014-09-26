Preview: Braves at Phillies

Ervin Santana went 9-10 for Kansas City in 2013, then sat unsigned through the offseason and the first few weeks of spring training until the Atlanta Braves starting rotation imploded due to injuries. The circumstances worked out well for both Santana, who makes his final start Friday when the Braves open a season-ending three-game set at the Philadelphia Phillies, and the team with 31-year-old serving as a veteran presence for several young hurlers. Philadelphia lost seven of its past 11 and is assured of finishing in last place in the National League East.

Philadelphia’s Chase Utley went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in Thursdays 6-4 loss to Miami, but the second baseman brings a career-long 142 at-bat homerless streak into the final weekend of the regular season. The Phillies need to sweep the series to finish at .500 or better for the second straight month. Atlanta is a major-league worst 5-17 in September after losing three of four to the Pirates and is 25-39 since the All-Star break.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Atlanta RH Ervin Santana (14-10, 3.88 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Jerome Williams (6-7, 4.71)

Santana will be a free agent after the season, and after his best campaign since going 17-10 for the Los Angeles Angels in 2010, its likely he will command a hefty payday on the open market. He brings a three-game losing streak into his 31st start, allowing five earned runs in two of those three defeats. Santanas last victory came against the Phillies on Sept. 3 in Atlanta, giving up four runs on seven hits in six innings.

Williams makes his ninth start for Philadelphia -- 11th of the season -- and his 37th appearance of a year that has seen the 32-year-old pitch for three teams, including Houston and Texas. He fired seven shutout innings to beat Oakland in his last start -- Williams third victory of the season against the Athletics (one with each of his three teams in 2014). He is 1-2 with a 2.92 ERA in four September starts, striking out 20 in 24 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Braves have scored two runs or fewer 14 times in 22 September games.

2. Philadelphia CF Ben Revere went 2-for-4 on Thursday and has 159 singles, the most by a Phillies hitter since Pete Rose recorded 159 in 1979.

3. Atlanta 3B Chris Johnson did not play Thursday after leaving Wednesdays game with a strained lower back.

PREDICTION: Braves 5, Phillies 3