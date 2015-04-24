FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Braves at Phillies
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 25, 2015 / 2:11 AM / 2 years ago

Preview: Braves at Phillies

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aaron Harang and Cody Asche are two of the precious few bright spots for the Philadelphia Phillies, who hope the duo provides a spark when the Phillies host the struggling Atlanta Braves on Friday. Harang looks for his third victory as he takes the mound for a Philadelphia team that has lost nine of its past 11 while Asche has a hit in five straight games and eight of his past 10.

The Phillies have scored a major league-low 41 runs as aging stars Ryan Howard (.196, one homer in 46 at-bats) and Chase Utley (.120, 10 strikeouts in 50 at-bats) have failed to get going offensively. Atlanta is not playing well either, having lost four of its first six games on its current nine-game road trip. Nick Markakis is batting .519 during an eight-game hitting streak and Andrelton Simmons has a seven-game streak, but the Braves have allowed five runs or more in six of their past eight games.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves LH Alex Wood (1-0, 3.93 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Aaron Harang (2-1, 1.96)

Wood has not received a decision in his past two starts – both one-run losses for Atlanta – after allowing three runs in 6 2/3 innings against the Mets on April 11 and posting the same totals at Toronto on Saturday. He made two starts against the Phillies in 2014, going 1-1 with a 1.29 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 14 innings. Wood threw the only complete game of his career at Philadelphia on April 17, 2014, losing 1-0.

Harang won 12 games for the Braves last season and is off to a strong start in Philadelphia, allowing four runs in 18 1/3 innings with 15 strikeouts. Three of those runs came in his last start, a 5-3 victory Saturday at Washington in which Harang struck out six in six innings. Harang has limited opponents to a .196 average while posting a 0.98 WHIP.

WALK-OFFS

1. Right-handed batters are hitting .146 against Harang with 12 strikeouts and one extra-base hit in 41 at-bats.

2. Atlanta pitchers have posted a 5.74 ERA in the past eight games.

3. The Phillies drew just 17,097 to Thursday’s loss, the lowest total in Citizens Bank Park’s 10-year history.

PREDICTION: Phillies 2, Braves 1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.