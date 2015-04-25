Preview: Braves at Phillies

Expectations were low for the Atlanta Braves after a flurry of offseason moves, and being upbeat entering Saturday’s contest at the Philadelphia Phillies will not be easy. The Braves’ losing streak reached four in Friday’s frustrating 1-0 loss, during which Atlanta mustered just two hits saw the winning run score on Freddie Freeman’s error – the Braves’ fourth miscue of the evening.

Atlanta is 8-8 after a shocking 6-1 start and its offense is struggling, scoring only six runs on 23 hits during the four-game slide. Philadelphia was not much better in the series opener, but Freddy Galvis continues his strong start. The shortstop collected three of the Phillies’ eight hits to raise his average to .345, and is 19-for-49 in his past 14 contests. Philadelphia also is finding it hard to score, plating just three runs in its past three games and scoring only once in four of its past five contests.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Shelby Miller (2-0, 1.69 ERA) vs. Phillies RH David Buchanan (0-3, 9.22)

Miller has won his past two starts, going a season-best six innings in Sunday’s victory at Toronto while allowing two runs on five hits. The 24-year-old is limiting opponents to a .154 average with runners on base, and a .182 average with runners in scoring position. Miller, who has posted a 1.64 ERA in two road starts this season, went 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA in three career starts for St. Louis against the Phillies.

Buchanan has cut his ERA almost in half following a rough season debut, but the 25-year-old has struggled to give the Phillies quality innings. He gave up three runs on six hits in five innings Sunday at Washington, and has more walks (nine) than strikeouts (eight) while posting a WHIP of 2.27. Buchanan made two starts as a rookie against Atlanta last season, going 0-1 while allowing four earned runs on eight hits in nine innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Freeman committed five errors in 1,392 chances last season.

2. Philadelphia closer Jonathan Papelbon needs three saves to tie Jose Mesa’s franchise record of 112.

3. Atlanta RF Nick Markakis’ hitting streak ended at eight games Friday; SS Andrelton Simmons’ streak was halted at seven games.

PREDICTION: Braves 3, Phillies 2