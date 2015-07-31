Preview: Braves at Phillies

The majors-worst Philadelphia Phillies have flipped the switch following the All-Star break while the Atlanta Braves continue to spiral out of control. After winning the series opener, the Phillies vie for their 11th victory in 13 outings on Friday when they continue their four-game set versus their visiting National League East rival.

Domonic Brown, who homered for the first time this season in Philadelphia’s 4-1 triumph on Thursday, is 12-for-28 with five runs scored and four RBIs in his last eight games. The Phillies evened the season series at five wins apiece against the Braves, who have dropped 14 of their last 18 overall and scored just 11 runs while losing seven of their last eight. Nick Markakis and A.J. Pierzynski each collected two hits on Thursday to extend their respective hitting streaks. Markakis is 10-for-30 during his seven-game stretch while Pierzynski had an RBI single among his two hits to improve to 9-for-23 during his six-game run.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSS (Atlanta). CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Williams Perez (4-0, 2.88 ERA) vs. Phillies RH David Buchanan (1-5, 7.00)

Sidelined with a bone bruise in his left foot for nearly six weeks, Perez is expected to be activated from the disabled list and take Alex Wood’s spot in the rotation after the latter was shipped to the Los Angeles Dodgers as part of the blockbuster 13-player, three-team deal. The 24-year-old Venezuelan hasn’t pitched for Atlanta since allowing two runs on four hits in 4 2/3 innings of a no-decision versus Pittsburgh on June 26. Perez has yet to face Philadelphia in his career.

Buchanan will get the nod after originally slated to start Triple-A Lehigh Valley’s game on Friday. The 26-year-old had been shuffled to the IronPigs on July 20 after allowing three runs on six hits in 6 1/3 innings of a 5-3 triumph over Tampa Bay. Buchanan fell to 0-2 in his career versus Atlanta on April 25 after permitting three runs on two hits in 6 2/3 frames of a 5-2 setback.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia 1B Ryan Howard is 7-for-18 with two homers, seven RBIs and four runs scored in his last five games.

2. Braves 1B Freddie Freeman added a single in the opener to improve to 10-for-28 with six RBIs in seven games versus the Phillies this season.

3. Philadelphia SS Freddy Galvis went 2-for-4 in the series opener and is 20 for his last 46 against Atlanta.

PREDICTION: Braves 5, Phillies 4