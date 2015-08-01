Preview: Braves at Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies are answering the bell after sleepwalking through much of the season while the listless Atlanta Braves routinely find themselves hitting the snooze alarm. Despite owning the worst majors’ record, Philadelphia (40-64) vies for its 12th victory in 14 outings since the All-Star break when it continues a four-game series versus its visiting National League East rival on Saturday.

Domonic Brown homered in each of the first two contests of the series and is 14-for-33 with six RBIs and as many runs scored in his last nine contests. Ryan Howard added a bases-clearing double in Friday’s 9-3 triumph and is 9-for-22 with two homers, 11 RBIs and six runs scored in his last six contests. While the Phillies are turning the page after a brutal first half of the season, the Braves have dropped 15 of their last 19 overall and scored only 14 runs while losing eight of their last nine. A.J. Pierzynski has five hits in the series to improve to 12-for-27 during his seven-game hitting streak.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), WCAU (Philadelphia)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Matt Wisler (5-1, 3.43 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Aaron Nola (1-1, 3.29)

Wisler picked up his fourth straight victory on Sunday after allowing two runs on seven hits in as many innings of a 3-2 triumph over St. Louis. The 22-year-old did not allow a homer for the first time in four starts, but issued at least three walks for the third time in five outings. Wisler, who is 4-0 in night games, will be making his eighth career start on Saturday - and first versus Philadelphia.

Making his second career start after being promoted from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Nola recorded his first win on Sunday despite allowing four runs on five hits in 7 2/3 innings of an 11-5 victory over the Chicago Cubs. The 22-year-old yielded two homers versus the Cubs and has surrendered three in 13 2/3 innings. Nola, who is the seventh overall pick of the 2014 draft, has permitted just 10 hits this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta RF Nick Markakis is 11-for-34 during his eight-game hitting streak.

2. Philadelphia sent speedy OF Ben Revere to Toronto for RHPs Jimmy Cordero and Alberto Tirado prior to the trade deadline.

3. Braves 1B Freddie Freeman belted his 100th career home run among his three hits in this series after being mired in a 2-for-18 stretch.

PREDICTION: Phillies 3, Braves 2