Preview: Braves at Phillies

Having finally put an end to a 12-game losing streak, the Atlanta Braves look to record back-to-back victories for the first time in a month when they continue their three-game series against the host Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. The Braves also snapped a 13-game skid on the road and won for only the second time in 21 games.

Cuban third baseman Hector Olivera was the key acquisition in a three-player deal at the trade deadline and he finally gave Atlanta a glimpse of what it was seeking. After striking out in seven of his first 17 at-bats, Olivera delivered a two-run double and two-run homer Monday for his first extra-base hits in the majors. The Phillies are mired in a slide of their own, having dropped five straight games while allowing the opposition to score 38 runs. The latest ugly performance by Philadelphia was witnessed by only 15,125 fans - the smallest crowd in the 12-year history of Citizens Bank Park.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Ryan Weber (NR) vs. Phillies RH Aaron Nola (5-2, 4.02 ERA)

Weber will be promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett to make his major-league debut. The 25-year-old Florida native has spent the season pitching primarily out of the bullpen at both Gwinnett and Double-A Mississippi, making only nine starts in his 38 appearances. Weber owned a 6-3 record with a 2.21 ERA at Gwinnett and has made three straight starts, allowing a combined five runs over 16 innings.

Nola is coming off the shortest outing of his brief major-league career, giving up six runs and nine hits over four innings against the New York Mets to suffer his first defeat since his career debut on July 21. The 22-year-old turned in back-to-back gems in his previous two starts, allowing one run and three hits over 15 innings. Nola earned the victory against the Braves at home on Aug. 1 with five innings of two-run ball.

WALK-OFFS

1. Braves 1B Freddie Freeman is 15-for-45 with three homers and 10 RBIs in 11 games versus Philadelphia this season.

2. Phillies RF Domonic Brown, who suffered a concussion last week, was still feeling dizzy Monday.

3. Braves 2B Jace Peterson broke out of a 1-or-15 slump with three hits Monday.

PREDICTION: Phillies 5, Braves 3