Preview: Braves at Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies can pull into a tie with the Atlanta Braves for the worst record in the majors when the National League East rivals conclude their three-game series Wednesday at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies snapped a five-game losing streak with a 5-0 victory Tuesday to even the series at one game apiece.

Rookie center fielder Odubel Herrera clubbed a three-run homer for Philadelphia to extend a hot streak in which he is 15-for-32 over the past eight games, including five contests with multiple hits. The Phillies’ pitching staff had been ravaged for at least six runs in 11 of 14 games prior to Tuesday’s win. Loses of 20 of 22 overall and 14 of 15 away from home, skidding Atlanta has been shut out 15 times this season. Braves right-hander Julio Teheran goes for his 10th victory when he opposes David Buchanan.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Julio Teheran (9-7, 4.51 ERA) vs. Phillies RH David Buchanan (2-7, 9.00)

Teheran rebounded from a dismal performance with a strong effort at Washington last time out, allowing one run and five hits over six innings in a no-decision. He was rocked by the New York Mets for eight runs and three homers in 4 1/3 innings in his previous turn and has coughed up seven long balls in his last four starts. Teheran improved to 5-3 with a 2.56 ERA against the Phillies with seven innings of two-run ball on Aug. 2.

Buchanan was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and will get another chance to salvage what has been a disastrous season as the Phillies move to a six-man rotation. The 26-year-old Buchanan was demoted to the minors after he was battered by the Arizona Diamondbacks for 11 runs on 11 hits in only 1 2/3 innings on Aug. 11. His last victory came against Atlanta on July 31, when he allowed three runs over a season-high 7 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Phillies 1B Ryan Howard is hitless in his last 24 at-bats.

2. Braves C A.J. Pierzynski has hit safely in seven straight games.

3. Phillies 3B Maikel Franco will hit off a tee Wednesday and, if he feels pain in his injured wrist, will shut it down for the season.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Phillies 3