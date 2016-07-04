Preview: Braves at Phillies

The Atlanta Braves may be buried in last place in the National League East, but they've enjoyed some recent success against their division rivals. Atlanta looks to continue that trend when it visits the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday afternoon for the opener of their three-game series.

The Braves are coming off a split of their four-game set versus Miami after dropping a 5-2 decision at Fort Bragg in North Carolina on Sunday night and have gone 8-5 in their last 13 against the NL East. Atlanta's A.J. Pierzynski needs one double to join Ivan Rodriguez (572), Ted Simmons (483) and Carlton Fisk (421) as the only catchers in major-league history to record 400 in their careers. Philadelphia registered a 7-2 victory over Kansas City on Sunday for its fifth win in six contests. Peter Bourjos went 1-for-3 in the triumph to extend his hitting streak to 12 games - the longest by a Phillie this season.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Atlanta), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Joel De La Cruz (0-1, 4.50 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Jerad Eickhoff (5-9, 3.38)

De La Cruz received no offensive support in his major-league debut on Wednesday as he suffered a 3-0 loss to Cleveland. The 27-year-old Dominican allowed three runs and seven hits while recording only one strikeout in six innings. Prior to joining the Braves, De La Cruz went 1-3 with a 4.68 ERA in 21 games (five starts) for Triple-A Gwinnett.

Eickhoff has allowed fewer than three runs in five of his last six starts - and three in the other outing - but is just 3-2 in that span. The 26-year-old native of Indiana settled for a no-decision at Arizona on Tuesday despite yielding just two runs and seven hits over five innings. Eickhoff evened his career record against Atlanta at 1-1 in three outings after scattering five hits over seven scoreless frames at home on May 22.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Phillies activated RHP Dalier Hinojosa (hand) from the 15-day disabled list and optioned him to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

2. Two of the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, Atlanta and Philadelphia entered Sunday averaging 3.43 and 3.46 runs per game, respectively.

3. Philadelphia RHP Aaron Nola will be skipped in the rotation and throw a simulated game in Colorado on Thursday instead, so he can come back well-rested after the All-Star break.

PREDICTION: Phillies 6, Braves 3