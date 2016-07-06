Preview: Braves at Phillies

A recurring theme for the Atlanta Braves during their difficult 2016 season has been spurts of anemic offense, and entering the finale of a three-game series Wednesday at the Philadelphia Phillies, the struggles continue. Ranking last in the majors in runs scored, homers, RBIs and batting average, the Braves have scored just five runs on 17 hits during a three-game losing streak that has dropped their National League-worst record to 28-56.

Atlanta turns Wednesday to rookie Tyrell Jenkins for his first major-league start, after scratching ace Julio Teheran due to an infection in his right thigh that will push the Braves’ lone All-Star’s next appearance to this weekend against the Chicago White Sox. The Phillies are hot again and their offense is leading the way, pounding four homers in Tuesday’s 5-1 triumph to win for the seventh time in eight contests. Philadelphia is averaging 5.9 runs and 11.8 hits in that stretch. Rookie first baseman Tommy Joseph is 4-for-7 with a homer in the series after going hitless in his previous 16 at-bats over five games.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Atlanta), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Tyrell Jenkins (0-1, 5.79 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Jeremy Hellickson (6-6, 4.06)

Jenkins started throughout his minor-league career before moving to the bullpen earlier this season, as the Braves figured a relief role would benefit them. Atlanta’s minor-league pitcher of the year last season after coming to the Braves from St. Louis in the Jason Heyward/Shelby Miller trade gave up two runs on three hits Sunday night against Miami in his last outing. The 23-year-old Jenkins, who has pitched 9 1/3 innings out of the bullpen in four major-league appearances, went 6-3 with a 2.91 ERA in 14 games (nine starts) for Triple-A Gwinnett.

Hellickson struggled in losing three of his first four starts in June, but the 29-year-old has limited damage and located better in winning his past two outings. He held Kansas City to one run on five hits with one walk and six strikeouts Friday after giving up two runs on five hits with one walk and three strikeouts at San Francisco on June 25. Hellickson had walked nine and posted a 6.38 ERA in 24 innings in his first four June outings, giving up six homers and a .974 opponents’ OPS.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia RF Peter Bourjos extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a first-inning homer Tuesday, becoming the first Phillies player to compile a 14-game hitting streak since Jimmy Rollins (2014).

2. Atlanta 3B Adonis Garcia lined an eighth-inning single Tuesday, just his third hit in his past 30 at-bats.

3. Braves CF Ender Inciarte returned after missing three games with a groin injury, hitting his first homer of the season in the seventh inning.

PREDICTION: Phillies 4, Braves 2