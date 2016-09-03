Preview: Braves at Phillies

The presence of Matt Kemp in the middle of the Atlanta Braves lineup has provided a boost and the outfielder looks to continue his positive impact when the National League's worst team visits the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday. Kemp went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and four RBIs in Friday’s 8-4 victory, and is hitting .265 with four homers and 23 RBIs in 30 games with his new team.

Since Kemp made his Atlanta debut Aug. 2 – after a trade deadline deal with San Diego – the Braves are averaging 5.2 runs and 9.4 hits while hitting .272, after batting .242 through the end of July. Philadelphia first baseman Ryan Howard has been reduced to a part-time role, but the 36-year-old has found his stroke in the second half. Howard went 2-for-4 Friday and is batting .327 since Aug. 1 with six homers and 16 RBIs after hitting just .168 through the end of July. Philadelphia catcher A.J. Ellis went 2-for-4 with three RBIs Friday in his third game since the Phillies acquired him from the Dodgers.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH John Gant (1-3, 4.59 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Vince Velasquez (8-6, 4.21)

Gant makes the fifth start (14th appearance) of his rookie season, following two relief stints after missing two months with a left oblique strain suffered June 27 against Cleveland. The 24-year-old, who posted a 3.38 ERA in four starts with six walks and 17 strikeouts before the injury, has allowed two runs in three innings of relief work since coming off the disabled list. Gant is one of several arms the Braves will look at in September as they seek contenders to fill out their 2017 rotation.

Velasquez won eight of his first 10 decisions but has struggled in his past eight starts, going 0-4 with a 5.76 ERA and a .292 opponents’ batting average. The 24-year-old has thrown 124 innings and with one frame completed Saturday will surpass his career high, set in 2013 while pitching for two Single-A teams in Houston’s organization. Velasquez is 0-1 in two starts against Atlanta this season, giving up six runs on 13 hits in 12 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia finished 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position Friday.

2. Atlanta RHP Matt Wisler may miss his next start in the rotation Monday at Washington with left side tenderness.

3. The Phillies have scored 218 runs in 67 home games (3.25 per contest), last in the major leagues.

PREDICTION: Braves 5, Phillies 3