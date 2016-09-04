Preview: Braves at Phillies

Maikel Franco has endured a difficult second half for the Philadelphia Phillies, hitting just .216 in 44 games since the All-Star break. But as the Phillies end a three-game home series Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia’s third baseman looks to build off a four-hit performance in Saturday’s 6-4 loss - just his fourth multi-hit effort since Aug. 10.

The Phillies have struggled to score runs, averaging 2.9 while losing 12 of their past 16 games, leading manager Pete Mackanin to address his hitters in a closed-door meeting before Saturday’s contest. Franco’s big night snapped a 1-for-16 skid, while on the other side of the diamond Atlanta third baseman Adonis Garcia continues making a case for being a part of the Braves in 2017. Garcia homered twice, extending his hitting streak to five games, and is hitting .309 with eight homers and 24 RBIs in the second half. Center fielder Ender Inciarte extended his hitting streak to 14 games with an eighth-inning double, helping ignite an Atlanta offense that came into Saturday ranked third in the majors in runs scored since Aug. 2.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Julio Teheran (4-9, 3.12 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Jake Thompson (1-4, 7.86)

Teheran actually got run support in his last start, a 7-3 victory Tuesday over San Diego in which he did not walk a hitter, struck out eight and allowed two runs in seven strong innings. Atlanta has averaged only 3.08 runs in Teheran’s 24 starts, a major reason he did not get his first victory until May 18 and Tuesday’s triumph snapped an eight-start winless streak. Teheran has been outstanding on the road, posting a 3.07 ERA and a 0.89 WHIP, but is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in one start against Philadelphia in 2016.

Thompson has endured three rough starts in five appearances since making his major-league debut Aug. 6, but pitched better Monday in a loss to Washington. The 22-year-old gave up two runs on seven hits with one walk in seven innings, after allowing five runs or more in three of his first four starts. Thompson started the year ranked No. 55 on MLB.com’s prospect list, and was promoted after going 11-5 with a 2.50 ERA in 21 starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

WALK-OFFS

1. Phillies C Cameron Rupp is hitting .306 in nine games against the Braves this season.

2. Atlanta placed RHP Aaron Blair (left knee strain) on the 15-day disabled list, and announced RHP Ryan Weber will start for RHP Matt Wisler (side soreness) Monday at Washington.

3. Philadelphia CF Odubel Herrera is hitless in his past 11 at-bats, and is batting .150 with runners in scoring position since July 6.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Phillies 2