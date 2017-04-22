Preview: Braves at Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies have taken their lumps in the National League East over the last few years, but they slowly have begun exacting a bit of revenge against some teams that were responsible for their misfortune. The Phillies vie for their fourth win in five games overall and a series victory over the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday, just two days removed from ending a string of six straight series losses to the New York Mets.

"It was nice to beat them like we beat the Mets," Philadelphia manager Pete Mackanin said after Friday's 4-3 victory curtailed a seven-game losing skid to Atlanta. Cesar Hernandez collected a double and two singles in the series opener to record his eighth multi-hit performance in his last 12 games while improving his career batting average against the Braves to .335. Atlanta's Freddie Freeman, who has done his fair share of flustering the Phillies, belted his fourth homer in five games and looks to continue his success versus Saturday starter Jerad Eickhoff (6-for-16, two solo homers). The cellar-dwelling Braves will try to avoid their second five-game losing skid over the last 15 games on Saturday.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves LH Jaime Garcia (0-1, 4.67) vs. Phillies RH Jerad Eickhoff (0-1, 2.75)

Garcia recorded his best outing this season Monday but settled for a no-decision after allowing two runs on five hits in 6 1/3 innings against San Diego. The 30-year-old was taken deep once versus the Padres and for the fourth time this season, while his three walks on Monday marked the third straight time he has issued multiple free passes in a contest. Garcia sports a 3-4 career record with a 2.82 ERA versus Philadelphia, limiting the club to a .225 batting average while keeping Freddy Galvis hitless in nine at-bats.

Eickhoff has pitched well in all three outings this season, yielding seven runs (six earned) on 16 hits while striking out 18 in 19 2/3 innings. The 26-year-old settled for his second straight no-decision Sunday despite permitting three runs in six frames at Washington. Eickhoff has surrendered one home run in each trip to the mound this season but has only been taken deep three times in six career starts versus Atlanta en route to winning two of three decisions with a 1.54 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia 3B Maikel Franco is 2-for-28 in his last seven games to see his average fall to .164.

2. Atlanta OF Matt Kemp is 0-for-8 since returning from the 10-day disabled list on Thursday.

3. Phillies OF Aaron Altherr is 7-for-17 with three RBIs and six runs scored during his five-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Phillies 3, Braves 2