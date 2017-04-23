Preview: Braves at Phillies

Since losing two of their first three games of the season, the Philadelphia Phillies have played .500 baseball, and production with runners in scoring position is a big reason why as they aim to complete a three-game sweep of the Atlanta Braves at home Sunday. The Phillies are hitting .297 with runners in scoring position in their past 14 games and rode Maikel Franco’s bases-loaded 10th-inning single to a 4-3 victory Saturday.

Franco finished with three RBIs and Odubel Herrera singled home the game-tying run from third base in the sixth inning Saturday, powering Philadelphia to its third victory in a row and fourth in the past five games. After splitting the first two games of the season, Atlanta dropped five in a row, responded with five consecutive victories, and now has lost five in a row again after mustering only six hits Saturday. The Braves have scored just 13 runs on 32 hits during their losing streak with 48 strikeouts. Brandon Phillips extended his hitting streak to nine games and extended Saturday’s contest with a game-tying, two-out, ninth-inning homer, and he is hitting .361 during his streak.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Mike Foltynewicz (0-2, 4.26 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Zach Eflin (0-0, 3.60)

Foltynewicz lost both his starts but pitched far better Tuesday against Washington, allowing only two runs and five hits across seven innings. Making his first appearance since allowing two runs in two innings of relief April 11 at Miami, Foltynewicz walked four and is averaging 4.97 walks per nine innings – a big jump from the 2.55 he averaged in 22 starts with Atlanta in 2016. Foltynewicz is 2-1 with a 6.00 ERA in four career appearances (three starts) against the Phillies, allowing four homers in 10 2/3 innings while going 1-1 in two starts last season.

The Phillies recalled Eflin – who underwent double knee surgeries in the offseason – after losing Clay Buchholz to an arm injury, and he limited the Mets to two runs on three hits in five innings in his season debut Tuesday. The 23-year-old, who relied mostly on a fastball/curve combination (83.5 percent of his pitches) against the Mets, finished 3-5 with a 5.54 ERA in 11 starts as a rookie in 2016. Eflin earned his first major-league win against Atlanta in his fifth career start, firing a six-hit complete game with one run allowed on July 5, 2016.

WALK-OFFS

1. Braves CF Ender Inciarte is 2-for-21 with five strikeouts in his past five games.

2. Philadelphia acquired utility player Ty Kelly from Toronto for cash on Saturday; Kelly is expected to join the Phillies on Tuesday.

3. Atlanta starting pitchers recorded quality starts in seven of the past nine games after Jaime Garcia held Philadelphia to two runs on five hits in six innings Saturday.

