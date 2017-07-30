Preview: Braves at Phillies

Despite owning the worst record in the majors, the Philadelphia Phillies seem to save their best play for the National League East-rival Atlanta Braves. The Phillies rallied from two runs down in the late innings Saturday and knocked off the visiting Braves 4-3 in the 11th, giving Philadelphia its seventh victory in nine tries against Atlanta going into Sunday's home contest.

Philadelphia center fielder Odubel Herrera tied the game with a solo homer in the ninth, and is batting 12-for-25 with two homers and four RBIs in his past eight games. The Braves have lost nine of their past 12 games in Philadelphia and are 1-6 in their past seven contests overall. Atlanta right fielder Nick Markakis is 4-for-7 through the first two games of the series, and is five hits shy of becoming the 10th active player to reach 2,000 career hits. The Braves bullpen allowed three runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings Saturday, its ERA swelling to 6.55 in July.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH R.A. Dickey (6-7, 4.31 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Vince Velasquez (2-6, 5.49)

Dickey has provided stability to Atlanta’s rotation, but the 42-year-old knuckleballer looks to rebound after losing his past two decisions. He lasted only 3 2/3 innings Monday at Arizona, surrendering four runs on five hits with five walks, five days after the Chicago Cubs tagged him for four runs on seven hits. Dickey had been masterful in the weeks leading up to the All-Star break, including a win over the Phillies on June 8 in which he allowed one run with eight strikeouts in seven innings.

Velasquez missed six weeks with a right elbow strain and returned after the All-Star break, going 0-1 with a 5.00 ERA with a no-decision at Miami on July 18 and a loss to Houston on Monday. The 25-year-old lasted only three innings against Houston, allowing four runs on six hits with three walks - giving up two homers. Velasquez is 0-1 in three career starts against the Braves, giving up eight earned runs on 18 hits in 19 innings with 18 strikeouts.

Walk-Offs

1. Atlanta RHP Jim Johnson blew his eighth save of the season Saturday in allowing Herrera’s tying home.

2. Phillies 2B Cesar Hernandez is hitting .325 in nine games against the Braves this season after collecting two hits Saturday.

3. The Braves placed LF Matt Kemp on the disabled list with a strained right hamstring, recalling OF Lane Adams from Triple-A Gwinnett.

PREDICTION: Phillies 6, Braves 4