Preview: Braves at Phillies

The Atlanta Braves are happy to wrap up a four-game series at the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday, given how they have struggled against the team with the fewest victories in the majors. The Phillies made it three wins in a row in the series Sunday by earning a 2-1 victory and, while Philadelphia is 38-64 on the season, it has defeated Atlanta eight times in 10 tries in 2017.

The Phillies are playing their best baseball of the season, averaging 5.8 runs per game in the past 11 contests, and getting Freddy Galvis’ walk-off single to right Sunday one night after Ty Kelly game-winning single in the 11th. The Braves, who conclude a three-city, 11-game road trip Monday, have stranded 29 runners through the first three games of the series. Atlanta dropped to 1-7 in its past eight games and the offense is anemic, averaging just 3.3 runs per game in that stretch while scoring more than three runs twice. The Braves are 3-10 in their past 13 games at Philadelphia dating back to May 2016, with four losses there this season coming by one run.

TV: 12:35 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Atlanta), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Mike Foltynewicz (9-5, 3.82 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Nick Pivetta (3-6, 5.73)

Foltynewicz has established himself as Atlanta’s ace in his third season with the Braves, matching his career high in wins while shaving nearly one-half run off his ERA from a season ago. Since the start of June the 25-year-old is 6-0 with a 3.33 ERA in 10 starts, surrendering two runs or fewer seven times as the Braves are 9-1 in those outings. Foltynewicz struck out nine in six innings as Atlanta beat Arizona on Tuesday.

Pivetta earned his first major-league victory against Atlanta in his fifth career start, giving up three runs on six hits over five innings on June 5. But the 24-year-old rookie has struggled at times since, giving up 11 homers in 51 innings while posting a 6.00 ERA. He surrendered five runs on six hits in six innings of a loss to Houston on Tuesday, striking out seven while issuing only one walk.

Walk-Offs

1. Phillies CF Odubel Herrera added two more hits Sunday, boosting his average against the Braves this season to .415 with three homers in 10 games.

2. Atlanta RF Nick Markakis moved within three hits of 2,000 for his career by going 2-for-3 Sunday.

3. Braves closer RHP Jim Johnson, who surrendered Herrera’s game-tying shot in the ninth Saturday for his eighth blown save of the season, was used in the eighth inning Sunday.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Phillies 3