FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Braves at Phillies, ppd.
Sections
Featured
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
April 15, 2014 / 10:27 PM / 3 years ago

Braves at Phillies, ppd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Braves at Phillies, ppd.: Tuesday’s second contest of a four-game set between Atlanta and host Philadelphia was postponed due to rain.

A makeup date has not been announced, although the game will not be made up Wednesday or Thursday. Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez told reporters that Tuesday’s scheduled starter, rookie David Hale (0-0, 2.89 ERA), will move to the bullpen and the Braves will pitch Julio Teheran (1-1, 2.84) in his regular turn Wednesday.

Philadelphia plans to push back their rotation by a day, sending Cliff Lee (2-1, 5.50) to the mound Wednesday. The rainout provides the Phillies an opportunity to give A.J. Burnett (0-1, 3.94) an extra day of rest after the veteran left his last start with discomfort from an inguinal hernia, as Burnett will slide from Wednesday to Thursday.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.