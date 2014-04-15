Braves at Phillies, ppd.: Tuesday’s second contest of a four-game set between Atlanta and host Philadelphia was postponed due to rain.

A makeup date has not been announced, although the game will not be made up Wednesday or Thursday. Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez told reporters that Tuesday’s scheduled starter, rookie David Hale (0-0, 2.89 ERA), will move to the bullpen and the Braves will pitch Julio Teheran (1-1, 2.84) in his regular turn Wednesday.

Philadelphia plans to push back their rotation by a day, sending Cliff Lee (2-1, 5.50) to the mound Wednesday. The rainout provides the Phillies an opportunity to give A.J. Burnett (0-1, 3.94) an extra day of rest after the veteran left his last start with discomfort from an inguinal hernia, as Burnett will slide from Wednesday to Thursday.