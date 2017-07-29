Phillies use seven-run inning to beat Braves

PHILADELPHIA -- In a surprise start, Jake Thompson gave the Philadelphia Phillies five scoreless innings Friday night. The fifth inning is where the game unraveled for Atlanta Braves starter Julio Teheran.

The Phillies scored seven runs and hit three homers in an explosive fifth inning, which propelled them to a 10-3 win at Citizens Bank Park.

The offensive outpouring helped get Thompson a win in his first major league start of the season. Less than 30 minutes before the first pitch, the Phillies announced scheduled starter Jeremy Hellickson was scratched but did not disclose a trade or injury.

Thompson made it through five innings unscathed. It was a different story for Teheran.

The Phillies already led 1-0 before Aaron Altherr, the first batter in the Phillies' fifth, launched a home run into the second deck of the left field seats. He hit another solo homer in the eighth inning, his 16th of the season.

Teheran slammed his glove into the mound after Altherr's first homer, but things only got worse for the 26-year-old righty. Cameron Rupp, the next batter, crushed a 421-foot homer to left-center field to make it 3-0.

A few batters later, Freddy Galvis shot a line drive to right field, which got under the glove of a diving Nick Markakis. Ty Kelly easily scored on the triple, and so did Galvis after Brandon Phillips' relay throw got away from third baseman Freddie Freeman.

With two outs, Odubel Herrera singled and Tommy Joseph brought him home with the third home run of the inning and his 16th of the season.

Teheran was pulled after the Joseph homer and was charged with eight earned runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings. It was the fourth time this season Teheran has given up at least seven runs in a start, and his ERA jumped from 4.67 to 5.09.

The Braves could not get any run support for Teheran off Thompson, whose three previous appearances for the Phillies this season came out of the bullpen in May.

Thompson, 23, worked around five hits and recorded five strikeouts in the outing. He allowed base hits to two of the first three batters he saw, but got Matt Kemp to ground into a double play to end the threat in the first. Ender Inciarte hit a two-out double off the top of the right field wall in the fifth, but Thompson kept him stranded by striking out Brandon Phillips.

Thompson did have previous experience as a major league starter. He made 10 starts for the Phillies at the end of the 2016 season, posting a 3-6 record with a 5.70 ERA.

The Braves struck for three runs off Phillies relievers. Kurt Suzuki and pinch-hitter Sean Rodriguez both hit solo homers off reliever Hoby Milner in the seventh. Atlanta added a run on an error by Phillies third baseman Maikel Franco in the eighth.

NOTES: The Phillies are 36-64 through 100 games after Friday's win. Last season, the team was 45-55 when it hit the season's century mark. ...LF Aaron Altherr and C Cameron Rupp hit back-to-back homers for the Phillies in the fifth inning of Friday's win. It was the fourth time this season the Phillies hit back-to-back homers. ...The 18-inning scoreless streak for the Phillies' pitching staff came to an end in the seventh inning of Friday's win when reliever Hoby Milner allowed a solo homer to Kurt Suzuki.