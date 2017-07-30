Phillies walk off on Braves again

PHILADELPHIA -- Freddy Galvis delivered a walk-off single to lift the Philadelphia Phillies to a 2-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday afternoon. It was the second walk-off win for the Phillies in as many days.

Galvis hit a line drive to right field to plate Andrew Knapp, who led off the inning with a double. The Phillies loaded the bases with nobody outs when Ty Kelly walked and Brian Hernandez reached on a bunt single before Galvis came through.

It was the fourth straight win for the Phillies, who are 6-0 against the Braves at home this season. Meanwhile, it was the fourth straight loss for the Braves, who have dropped seven of eight.

Phillies right-hander Vince Velasquez threw seven scoreless innings in his best start of the season. Velasquez worked around six hits and two walks while striking out six batters. On his 108th and final pitch of the afternoon, Velasquez struck out Sean Rodriguez with a slider to leave runners at second and third.

Velasquez also got out of a jam in the first inning with some help from Galvis. The shortstop cut off a Nick Markakis single deep in the hole and threw out Ender Inciarte at the plate as he tried to score from second. Galvis made two other nice plays behind Velasquez to start a pair of double plays.

The Braves scored a run off Phillies reliever Luis Garcia in the eighth to tie the game, 1-1. Pinch-hitter Danny Santana led off the inning with a single and scored on a Brandon Phillips grounder to second. The run snapped Garcia's 21 1/3 inning scoreless streak.

Atlanta starter R.A. Dickey gave up one run on six hits over seven frames. The knuckleballer struck out eight, but it was his unpredictable pitch which let the Phillies score in the fourth inning.

Odubel Herrera scored easily on a passed ball by Braves catcher Kurt Suzuki. Suzuki had two passed balls in the game, and Dickey threw four wild pitches.

Herrera, who reached twice against Dickey on bunt singles, almost scored again on an errant kunckleball in the sixth, but Suzuki corralled it in time to throw Herrera out at the plate.

NOTES: The Phillies are 12-12 in July, marking the most wins in any month this season for the club. ... The Phillies have only one longer winning streak this season, a six-game stretch between April 21-27. ... Philadelphia won 4-3 in 11 innings on Saturday on Ty Kelly's single.