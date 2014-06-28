Freeman’s four RBI boost Braves past Phils

PHILADELPHIA -- Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman says he has a simple approach to hitting.

“Swing at strikes,” he said. “That’s mine, every single day. I don’t really have a game plan going into anybody. I just kind of put down a swing and hope for the best.”

He was at his best Friday night, hitting a three-run homer in the top of the first inning to stake the Atlanta Braves to an early lead en route to a 4-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Freeman also drove in a run with a second-inning double and finished 3-for-5. He was a triple short of the cycle.

“This is the way he can carry a club,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “Now we need to get a couple other guys the same way. ... He can do this. He can put a four-RBI game against anybody, really.”

Julio Teheran (7-5) pitched seven strong innings for Atlanta, which won for the third time in four games.

The Phillies lost for the fifth time in seven games.

Teheran allowed two runs (one earned) and six hits in seven innings. He struck out nine and did not walk a batter, ending his two-game losing streak. He last won on June 6 when he beat Arizona.

Teheran called the immediate run support “the biggest thing that ever happened to a starting pitcher.”

It helped him improve to 2-0 with an 0.75 ERA in three starts against the Phillies this season.

“You feel confidence and you didn’t even go (out) for the first inning,” Teheran said. “That’s what I felt today. I got the support of the guys and just tried to do my job.”

The Phillies put the tying runs aboard in the eighth against reliever Jordan Walden, but he struck out first baseman Ryan Howard to end the threat.

Braves closer Craig Kimbrel also had some adventures in the ninth, issuing a leadoff walk to right fielder Marlon Byrd and one out later yielding a deep fly to center off the bat of left fielder John Mayberry Jr. that center fielder B.J. Upton ran down. Kimbrel then fanned pinch-hitter Domonic Brown for his 23rd save in 27 opportunities.

“We just couldn’t get the big hit,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said.

Philadelphia starter Kyle Kendrick (3-8) pitched eight innings and allowed four runs and nine hits. He struck out eight and walked two.

The Phillies’ bullpen worked seven scoreless innings in Thursday’s 14-inning victory over Miami, and the team plays a doubleheader Saturday against Atlanta, so Kendrick was allowed to throw a career-high 123 pitches (82 strikes).

“It was fun to go eight,” he said. “Obviously, it wasn’t as good as the other guy.”

Upton singled to start the game and shortstop Andrelton Simmons walked. Freeman then hit the first pitch he saw from Kendrick into the center field seats for his 13th homer of the season.

Freeman’s second-inning double made it 4-0.

The Phillies scored twice in the fourth. Shortstop Jimmy Rollins drove in the first run after center fielder Ben Revere opened the inning with a triple. Right fielder Marlon Byrd added an RBI single later in the inning.

NOTES: Phillies pitcher Kyle Kendrick’s first-inning ERA this season is 9.00. He is also 3-13 in his last 23 starts dating to Aug. 11, 2013. ... Before the game, the Phillies placed C Carlos Ruiz on the seven-day disabled list with concussion-like symptoms and selected the contract of C Koyie Hill from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Ruiz was hit in the head by a pitch in Thursday’s victory over Miami. ... Philadelphia LHP Cliff Lee, on the disabled list since May 19 with a strained elbow, pitched a simulated game Friday. Manager Ryne Sandberg said Lee felt fine afterward and will pitch another simulated game “within three days.” A rehab assignment is likely after that. ... Atlanta 2B Dan Uggla was in the starting lineup for only the sixth time since May 7. ... Philadelphia LF Domonic Brown, struggling at the plate and in the field, was not in the lineup for the second time in four days. John Mayberry Jr. was given the start. ... Braves C Evan Gattis left the game in the first inning with a rhomboid spasm. He is listed as day to day. Gerald Laird replaced him behind the plate.