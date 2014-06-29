Braves complete sweep against Phils

PHILADELPHIA -- Saturday’s action at Citizens Bank Park matched two teams heading in different directions.

After breezing to a 10-3 win in Game 1 of a day-night doubleheader, the defending National League East-champion Atlanta Braves kept things rolling in the nightcap by beating the scuffling Philadelphia Phillies 5-1 for a sweep.

“Two games, two wins, it’s a long day and it’s not something you look forward to -- playing two in one day,” Braves third baseman Chris Johnson said. “But to come out with two wins, you can’t complain at all.”

Just last week, the Phillies completed a three-game sweep of the Braves in Atlanta. Now, the Braves (43-48) have taken the first three games of a four-game series with the Phillies (36-45). Atlanta has also won five of its last six games while Philadelphia has gone south, dropping seven of its last nine.

“They swept us at our place, so we wanted to come in here and win some ballgames,” Johnson said. “But for the most part, we’re just playing our baseball.”

After some timely hits in Game 1, the Braves got more of them in Game 2, scoring three runs with two outs in the sixth inning to flip a 1-1 tie into a comfortable advantage.

With none aboard and two outs in the sixth, the Braves hit three straight singles to grab a 2-1 advantage and chase Phillies starting pitcher Sean O‘Sullivan. Reliever Mario Hollands came in with runners on the corners and the left-hander couldn’t stem the tide, surrendering a two-run double to second baseman Tommy La Stella.

“We hit some balls in the gap with people on base,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “We kept the (lineup) moving, which is something we’re always preaching about, so it was good to see it.”

In all, the Braves banged out 13 hits, led by Johnson’s 3-for-4 effort. First baseman Freddie Freeman, left fielder Justin Upton, right fielder Ryan Doumit and La Stella each collected two hits.

Doumit added insurance with a solo homer in the eighth.

Atlanta starting pitcher David Hale (3-2) held Philadelphia to one run in five innings and struck out three. The Phillies went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

“David Hale gave us everything he had,” Gonzalez said. “So much that we were thinking about running him back out there. But he gave us what we wanted -- he gave us an opportunity.”

For Philadelphia, a 5-2 road trip through Atlanta and St. Louis has lost all its juice during the team’s eight-game homestand in which the Phillies are 2-5 with one left to play.

“It is disappointing,” Philadelphia manager Ryne Sandberg said. “It came with some momentum, a winning streak and we could have won another game against the Marlins. These last three games, it was a tough day today that’s for sure.”

Starting pitcher Sean O‘Sullivan (0-1), called up to start Game 2 and keep the Phillies’ rotation in order, cruised after a first-inning run but ran into a wall.

O‘Sullivan, who retired 13 of 15 after Johnson’s single in the second inning, was one out from a six-inning, one-run line. Instead, Atlanta went on a two-out spurt and seized a 4-1 lead.

“O‘Sullivan threw the ball well,” Sandberg said. “It was a tough go on the offensive side of things. We couldn’t get anything going from the offensive side against Hale, who we had pretty good numbers against in the past.”

Catcher Cameron Rupp collected two hits for the Phillies.

Braves relievers Anthony Varvaro, Jordan Walden and Gus Schlosser worked four innings of scoreless relief to seal the win.

“They were awesome,” Johnson said of Atlanta’s pitchers. “Hale today did a great job. We got some hits, we got some guys on base and we were able to come up with some timely hitting.”

In the first inning, Upton flared a two-out single barely over the head of second baseman Cesar Hernandez to score center fielder Jordan Schafer and put the Braves in front 1-0.

The Phillies got the run back in the third inning when shortstop Jimmy Rollins brought home Rupp with a sacrifice fly to right field.

In the fourth inning, Upton prevented a potential big inning for Philadelphia by tracking down a line drive hit by third baseman Cody Asche in the left-center gap with a man on first and one out. The next batter, Hernandez, singled.

Thanks to Upton, the inning was scoreless instead of catastrophic for Hale.

The Braves and Nationals now sit tied in first atop the National League East.

“We would like to keep going and get in first place alone,” Johnson said. “That’s our goal.”

NOTES: The Braves beat the Phillies 10-3 in Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader. Braves RHP Ervin Santana (6-5) pitched 6 2/3 innings of two-run ball for the win. Phillies RHP Roberto Hernandez (3-7) was the losing pitcher, working seven innings and allowing four runs (two earned). ... Phillies SS Ronny Cedeno was outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader to make room for RHP Sean O‘Sullivan, who had his contract selected to start Game 2. Cedeno started Game 1 and went 0-for-2. ... Braves RHP Juan Jaime was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett after Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader. The Braves recalled C Christian Bethancourt from Triple-A Gwinnett to take his spot. He had his first major-league hit with a single in the sixth inning.