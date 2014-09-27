Phillies hang on to beat Braves

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Phillies are locked in to finish last in the National League East, but their bullpen is not the main culprit.

Holding true to recent form, the bullpen was able to protect a late lead as the Phillies held on for a 5-4 win over the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

Rookie reliever Ken Giles gave up a leadoff single to right field by Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman in the eighth inning and retired the next three hitters, striking out one.

“He’s been on a roll,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “He’s come a long way. He’s got a lot of conviction and confidence out there with two outstanding pitches. It’s somewhat dominant. It’s very impressive.”

Phillies closer Jonathan Papelbon retired the Braves in the ninth to seal the victory and pick up his 39th save.

Braves starter Ervin Santana allowed just one run through his first five innings. Then, the Phillies used a two-out rally to turn the game in a completely opposite direction.

With the Phillies trailing 4-1, outfielders Marlon Byrd and Domonic Brown hit back-to-back singles. A double by third baseman Cody Asche was followed by an infield hit down the third base line from shortstop Freddy Galvis. One wild pitch later, the score was tied at 4.

“We just couldn’t get the third out,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “There were a couple of balls that looked like we got caught by surprise. The topper to the third base line, it looked like we got surprised there, (we had) a wild pitch in that same inning. I don’t think (Santana) lost his composure, maybe he was upset. But we let them back in the game, basically.”

One inning later, first baseman Ryan Howard chopped a double over the head of Freeman at first, allowing catcher Carlos Ruiz to reach third base. Byrd then grounded out to second base, but Ruiz was able to cross the plate and put the Phillies ahead 5-4.

“They put some hits together early for a couple runs and then a two-run homer but (Williams) kept them in check through six innings and the bullpen came in -- Garcia, Giles and Papelbon -- very good the seventh, eighth and ninth,” Sandberg said.

The Braves got to Phillies starter Jerome Williams right off the jump.

Shortstop Phil Gosselin led off the game with an infield single and got to third base on second baseman Ramiro Pena’s double. Freeman then drove in Gosselin with an RBI groundout to second base.

Braves left fielder Justin Upton then roped a line drive into right field, scoring Pena, and Atlanta had a 2-0 lead before the Phillies came to bat.

Heyward led off the following inning with a double to center field. Two batters later, third baseman Chris Johnson blasted his 11th home run of the year -- a towering drive to left field to put the visitors ahead 4-0.

Williams settled down from there, finishing six innings of eight-hit, four-run baseball with three strikeouts.

The Phillies got on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning after Asche and Galvis led off the inning with singles. Williams sacrificed them up a base before center fielder Ben Revere grounded to shortstop. Gosselin allowed Asche to score and Revere to reach first but retired Galvis at third base.

NOTES: The Phillies will finish in last place in the National League East for the first time since 2000 when the club went 65-97. ... The Braves will finish with a losing record for the first time since they went 72-90 in 2008 and just the third time since 1991. ... Phillies 2B Chase Utley is in the midst of a career-long home run drought. He has not homered since Aug. 10 against the New York Mets. ... Braves 1B Freddie Freeman leads the major leagues with 1,423 inning played in the field. Freeman and San Francisco Giants OF Hunter Pence are the only two players in the National League to start in every one of their team’s games.