Upton brothers homer as Braves beat Phillies

PHILADELPHIA -- B.J. Upton had just finished answering questions when a pack of reporters simply turned to the right to interview his brother.

Justin Upton quickly blurted with a smile: “What he said.”

The siblings were likely going to imitate each other just after doing so on the field Saturday night to lead the Atlanta Braves to a 4-2 over the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Each Upton homered and threw out a runner at the plate to push Atlanta (78-83) past Philadelphia (73-88) in Game 161 of the season.

Per the Elias Sports Bureau, they became the first brothers to each have a homer and outfield assist in the same game since 1900.

“That’s one feat right there,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “That’s something to talk to the kids and grandkids about. And who knows how long until it’ll (happen again). It may be another couple 100 years, but that’s something special. That’s something you can say, ‘Hey, you witnessed this and you were here.’ Good for those two guys that they can share that moment for the rest of their lives.”

The big plays by the brothers were timely, to boot.

With the game tied 2-2 in the top of the seventh inning, left fielder Justin Upton blasted a two-run homer off Phillies starter A.J. Burnett (8-18). In the top of the third inning, center fielder B.J. Upton snapped a 1-1 tie with a solo home run.

“You don’t really think about it, you just play the game,” B.J. Upton said of the record. “It’s a pretty cool thing and it’s pretty cool to say that we did that.”

Altogether, they went 3-for-7 with three runs scored and three RBIs to hand Atlanta just its sixth win of September (18 losses). It was also the third time this season the Upton brothers homered in the same game.

“Those guys are so talented on both sides of the ball,” Gonzalez said. “They can hurt you offensively, they can make nice plays defensively. To do what they did today is something special. It’ll be a trivia question forever.”

Philadelphia threatened in the bottom of the ninth by putting its first two runners aboard and loading the bases with two outs, but Braves closer Craig Kimbrel worked out of the jam to notch his 46th save by getting center fielder Ben Revere to line out to end the game.

For the Phillies, it was just another loss added to their first last-place season in the National League East since 2000.

Burnett suffered his major-league-leading 18th loss, allowing four earned runs in 6 2/3 innings. He became the first Phillie to lose 18 games or more in a season since Hall of Famer Steve Carlton went 13-20 in 1973. Burnett struck out seven and walked three, pushing his major-league-leading total to 96 free passes.

The veteran right-hander, in his first season with Philadelphia, pitched through a hernia injury this year and said he’ll have surgery in the offseason.

”Obviously a frustrating year,“ Burnett said. ”You come over here and expect to make an impact and you make the wrong impact. I gave them all I had. It’s been one of those years where not a lot’s gone right.

“Surgery on the hernia is the only future I can tell you about right now. It’s been one of those nagging things I can’t wait to take care of.”

The other future he will have to decide is whether he’ll retire or return next season. Burnett will turn 38 years old this offseason and has openly contemplated retirement. He has a $12.75 million player option to return to the Phillies in 2015.

”Money ain’t everything,“ Burnett said. ”Money’s money.

“Too many things to name. Off the bat, it’s my family. I had the same thoughts last year and then I woke up and wanted to compete. My (kids) have a say in it.”

On the other hand, Braves starter Aaron Harang (12-12) delivered his 25th quality start of the season, throwing 6 2/3 innings of two-run ball, while striking out five and walking two. In the process, the veteran right-hander lowered his season ERA to 3.57, the best mark of his 13-year career.

“Tremendous,” Gonzalez said of Harang’s season. “He’s been a pleasure to watch pitch every fifth day, he’s been a tremendous presence in the clubhouse. For him to go out there and give us that outing tonight was the icing on the cake.”

First baseman Ryan Howard went 3-for-4 and knocked in Philadelphia’s only two runs, while second baseman Chase Utley went 2-for-4 with two doubles.

Howard’s RBI single in the sixth tied the game at 2-2, but the Uptons were too much.

The brothers eliminated two runs with outfield assists to the plate and contributed even more with the bats.

“Anytime you can play good defense and contribute at the plate, it’s a good night,” Justin Upton said.

NOTES: Braves RHP Craig Kimbrel has converted each of his last 25 save opportunities, which is the longest streak in the major leagues. ... Phillies 2B Chase Utley’s two doubles gave him 36 on the season, his most since 2008 when he had 41. ... Braves LHP Alex Wood (11-11, 2.78 ERA) has been scratched from his scheduled start Sunday against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park because of a mild left forearm strain. According to manager Fredi Gonzalez, the Braves do not believe it is serious and are pulling Wood for precautionary reasons. Gonzalez said the Braves do not have a replacement starter and Sunday will be a “bullpen day.” ... Phillies LHP Cole Hamels (9-8, 2.47) is scheduled to start Sunday. Since June 1, Hamels is 8-5 with a 1.89 ERA in 22 starts. ... Phillies C Carlos Ruiz and Braves C Evan Gattis were out of Saturday night’s lineup for routine rest. Both catchers are expected to start Sunday’s 1:35 p.m. game.