Braves beat Phillies to close disappointing seasons

PHILADELPHIA -- After the final pitch was tossed in Game 162 of the season, the discussion revolved around what could have been instead of what’s ahead for the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies.

Disappointing seasons came to a conclusion Sunday for both clubs at Citizens Bank Park when the Braves beat the Phillies 2-1.

Now, it’s the offseason -- instead of the playoffs -- for two teams that have a combined eight postseason berths since 2007.

Atlanta (79-83) sat in first place of the National League East on July 18, but staggered to the finish line, going a major-league-worst 7-18 in September to complete its first losing season since 2008.

“It’s been hard, it’s been difficult,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said of the season. “There’s a lot of good things that happened and we’ll talk about it (Monday) when we get home, but it’s always nice to leave the place when we’ve won a series. It’s been awhile since we’ve won a series and it’s nice to end the season on a positive.”

Atlanta got to Philadelphia starter Cole Hamels (9-9) from the onset, putting the first four batters aboard to score two runs in the opening frame before going silent. But that was all it needed to win Sunday and take two of three games from the Phillies this weekend.

Sunday was a fitting end to Philadelphia’s (73-89) season, wasting another strong start by its ace to finish off the Phillies’ first last-place season in the National League East since 2000.

“Last place? It’s the first time I’ve done it, I’ll tell you that much,” shortstop Jimmy Rollins said. “It’s not a place anyone wants to be. But it is the place we ended up. And that’s all I can say about it.”

After allowing the first four batters of the game to reach base, Hamels retired 20 in a row before hitting right fielder Joey Terdoslavich with a pitch in the top of the seventh inning. The left-hander went eight innings and allowed two earned runs for the loss. Since June 1, Hamels posted a 1.91 ERA, second-best in the majors to only the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw (1.38). However, the offensively challenged Phillies went 15-15 in Hamels’ 30 starts this season.

“It’s tough. It’s not what you ever plan,” Hamels said. “But you just have to keep putting everything in the backburner and focusing on the next start and hope things turn around. I think now it’s the hope that things will turn around next year.”

Braves leadoff man and center fielder Emilio Bonifacio hit a solo home run on the fourth pitch of the game to put Atlanta ahead 1-0. The following three batters all reached with one scoring on an RBI single by first baseman Freddie Freeman.

Freeman finished 2014 with 1,449 innings played to set the Braves franchise record for most innings in a season. He played in all 162 games of the season.

“It’s an accomplishment, personally,” Freeman said. “Always wanted to do that and never been able to have the chance. To stay healthy all year and be able to grind out 162 games, it’s definitely kind of a nice little reward at the end of the season.”

Atlanta reliever James Russell made his first start since 2011 in place of starter Alex Wood (mild left forearm strain). Russell gave the Braves four innings of scoreless ball, allowing just two hits before Luis Avilan (4-1) took over in the fifth to earn the win with two scoreless innings.

Braves closer Craig Kimbrel saved his 47th game and his 26th in a row, the longest active streak in the majors.

“The job James Russell did today and our bullpen was just unbelievable,” Freeman said. “That’s an unbelievable job (Russell) did. To be told last night that he’s starting today, to come out and do that and give us four innings, it’s a big deal.”

With runners on first and third and no outs in the eighth, center fielder Ben Revere grounded into a double play, scoring Philadelphia’s only run of the day.

The Phillies have missed the playoffs the last three seasons after winning the National League East the previous five.

“Rebuild was something we started this year,” Rollins said, “and we played like a rebuilding team in all honesty.”

The Braves remained positive Sunday despite falling short of expectations after winning the division last season.

“You can take something from it, it’s a nice win going into the offseason,” Freeman said. “Everybody seemed to be out there playing hard until the end of the season and that’s what you want to do, you don’t want to give up and we definitely didn’t do that this year.”

NOTES: Braves OF Emilio Bonifacio hit his second career leadoff home run. ... Phillies LHP Cole Hamels made his 30th start Sunday, giving him 30 or more starts in seven consecutive seasons (2008-14), which is the longest such streak by a Phillies pitcher since Hall of Famer Steve Carlton did so in nine straight seasons from 1972-80. ... Braves reliever LHP James Russell made just his sixth career start and first since 2011, replacing LHP Alex Wood, who was originally scheduled to start. The Braves announced Saturday that Wood would miss his start because of a mild left forearm strain. According to manager Fredi Gonzalez, the Braves do not believe it’s serious and pulled Wood for precautionary reasons.