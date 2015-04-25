Phillies take advantage of late error to defeat Braves

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Phillies had dropped two straight games as a result of shoddy defense.

On Friday, they won one for the same reason.

First baseman Freddie Freeman’s ninth-inning error allowed Philadelphia shortstop Freddy Galvis to score the game’s only run, as the Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 1-0.

Freeman’s miscue was his second of the game and the fourth by the Braves, who had committed just four errors in their first 15 games.

“I thought I had a chance to get him,” said Freeman, who bobbled a one-out grounder by left fielder Ben Revere with Galvis at third. “I tried to act like a shortstop.”

Instead, he came up empty, and the Braves absorbed their fourth straight loss.

The Phillies, who have won just three of 12, had committed five errors while allowing six unearned runs to drop the last two games in a three-game series against Miami. Manager Ryne Sandberg scheduled a pregame workout to brush up on defense Friday, and his team turned three double plays while playing errorless ball.

“We played,” he said, “a real clean game.”

Galvis, who went 3-for-4, led off the ninth by singling off reliever Jim Johnson (1-2). Pinch hitter Cesar Hernandez, batting for winning pitcher Ken Giles (1-0), sacrificed him to second. Galvis took third on a passed ball by catcher A.J. Pierzynski, and with the infield in, Revere bounced a ball to Freeman. He charged the ball, but was unable to field it cleanly.

“I think Freeman was going in, trying to make the play and I just tried to have some speed and get to home plate as quickly as I can, ” Galvis said. “It worked good. ... I was just running. I didn’t see anybody. As soon as I see the ball on the ground, I started running.”

Phillies starter Aaron Harang, who pitched for Atlanta last season, went eight shutout innings and gave up just two hits, but was saddled with a no-decision. He struck out six and walked one.

“I was able to kind of figure out my zone and figure out my limitations, and me and (catcher Carlos Ruiz) were on the same page from the get-go,” he said. “Everything he threw down was exactly what I was thinking, so it was one of those fun nights, where everything kind of falls into synch and we’re both on the same page.”

Harang retired the first 10 hitters he faced before walking second baseman Alberto Callaspo with one out in the fourth. He did not allow a hit until Pierzynski grounded a double inside the first-base bag with one out in the fifth.

Third baseman Chris Johnson followed with a single, putting runners at the corners, but shortstop Andrelton Simmons grounded into an inning-ending double play. That was a case, Harang said, where he benefited from playing with Simmons last season, and knowing how he approaches the game.

“He wants to make something happen,” Harang said, “so I kind of used that to my advantage, knowing that he’s going to be up there and be aggressive, and try and swing early.”

Atlanta starter Alex Wood went 5 2/3 shutout innings, allowing five hits while striking out one and walking two. He gave way to reliever Cody Martin after the Phillies loaded the bases with two down in the sixth, and Martin retired Ruiz on a foul fly to right.

Philadelphia also put runners at the corners with one out in the eighth, only to see third baseman Cody Asche pop up a bunt to Freeman and Ruiz strike out against Johnson, the fourth Atlanta pitcher.

The Phillies put two runners on in the first inning, but Wood retired first baseman Ryan Howard on a grounder to first.

Pierzynski cut down Revere on a steal attempt in the third when Revere overslid second base. Two innings later, Wood set down Revere with a runner at second to end a threat.

NOTES: Before the game, the Braves optioned RHP Brandon Cunniff and RHP Sugar Ray Marimon to Triple-A Gwinnett and purchased the contracts of RHP John Cornely and RHP Michael Kohn from Gwinnett. ... Phillies RHP Chad Billingsley, on the disabled list since March 27 after right flexor tendon surgery, will make his third rehab start Saturday night for Triple-A Lehigh Valley. His latest start was delayed when Billingsley contracted a virus. ... While Phillies 1B/3B prospect Maikel Franco is off to a promising start at Lehigh Valley, manager Ryne Sandberg said there “hasn’t been much talk” about calling him up.