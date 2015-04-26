Braves beat Phillies to snap 4-game skid

PHILADELPHIA -- The Atlanta Braves, shut out in 20 straight innings, rediscovered their offense Saturday night, scoring three runs in the seventh and two more in the eighth in rallying past the Philadelphia Phillies, 5-2.

“I like the way we battled,” said Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez, whose team snapped a four-game losing streak. “No runs last night (in a 1-0 loss to the Phillies) and no runs through six tonight, you would think some guys could have been hanging their heads, but they came back and battled.”

The Braves had, in fact, not scored since the fourth inning of Thursday’s 6-3 loss to the Mets.

On Saturday, Eric Young Jr. doubled home the go-ahead run in seventh for the Braves. Shelby Miller (3-0) pitched six innings to earn the victory.

First baseman Ryan Howard hit a two-run homer for Philadelphia, which has dropped 10 of 13.

Phillies starter David Buchanan (0-4), winless over his last 13 starts, allowed only one hit over the first six innings, a one-out double by left fielder Jonny Gomes in the fifth, and carried a 2-0 lead into the seventh.

Braves shortstop Andrelton Simmons hit Buchanan’s first pitch of that inning into the seats in left-center field for his first homer of the season, and two outs later Buchanan walked Gomes and third baseman Kelly Johnson.

“What happened there -- it’s just unacceptable,” Buchanan said.

Jake Diekman came on to face pinch hitter Chris Johnson, who grounded an RBI single up the middle to tie the game. Young, hitless in his previous nine at-bats, then doubled into the left-field corner to put the Braves ahead.

Catcher A.J. Pierzynski and Kelly Johnson singled home runs in the eighth, making it 5-2.

Buchanan retired the first nine hitters he faced, then issued a leadoff walk to Braves right fielder Nick Markakis in the fourth. Markakis was erased on a double play, and Buchanan entered the fifth still having pitched to the minimum.

With one out, however, Gomes lined his double inches inside the left field line for the first Atlanta hit.

Buchanan retired the next five he faced, with no small assist from shortstop Freddy Galvis, who in the sixth ranged to his left and made a diving stop of Markakis’ grounder behind second base, then threw the Atlanta outfielder out while lying on the ground.

It was, Philadelphia manager Ryne Sandberg said, “one of the better plays” he has ever seen.

“How he got the throw off, I have no idea,” Sandberg said.

Buchanan surrendered three runs and two hits over 6 2/3 innings, while striking out three and walking three.

“This was by far his best stuff,” Sandberg said. “He cruised into the seventh. That was a shame. It would have been a nice one to get under his belt.”

Miller allowed two runs and three hits over his six innings of work. He struck out three and walked two, and improved to 5-0 with a 1.99 ERA over his last eight starts, dating back to Sept. 14 of last season, when he was with St. Louis.

“I felt good,” Miller said. “It felt like we did a good job locating the ball. Pretty much everything was working.”

Cody Martin and Jim Johnson each worked a scoreless inning in relief for Atlanta, and Jason Grilli pitched a perfect ninth for his seventh save.

Philadelphia right fielder Jeff Francoeur doubled with one out in the fourth, and Ryan Howard lined an 0-1 fastball from Miller over the center field fence for his second homer of the season. It was also the third Howard has hit off Miller, in seven career at-bats.

“It was a mistake pitch,” Miller said of the fastball he left over the middle of the plate, “but guys like that are more than likely going to hit a home run or get some kind of knock.”

NOTES: The Phillies announced that RHP Severino Gonzalez, currently at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, will start Tuesday’s game in St. Louis. ... Philadelphia RHP Chad Billingsley, on the disabled list since March 27 following right flexor tendon surgery, was scheduled to make a rehab start Saturday for Lehigh Valley, a start delayed when Billingsley contracted a virus. Manager Ryne Sandberg said Billingsley will make “at least one more start” before he rejoins the major league team. ... Sandberg was less certain about a return for OF Domonic Brown, who has also been on a rehab assignment to Lehigh Valley after going on the disabled list March 27 because of left Achilles tendinitis. Brown is only 3-for-24 in his first six games for the IronPigs. Sandberg said substantive conversations about Brown’s return are “right around the corner.” ... The Phillies’ 1-0 victory over Atlanta on Friday was their first home shutout since they beat San Diego, 3-0, on June 11, 2014. ... Braves RF Nick Markakis saw an eight-game hitting streak end Friday.