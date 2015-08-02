Phillies continue second-half turnaround with 12-2 win

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Phillies are suddenly streaking.

Losers of a franchise-record 62 games before the All-Star break, they improved to a major league-best 12-2 afterward with a 12-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night.

“I don’t know what to say,” interim manager Pete Mackanin said. “Everybody’s hitting and everybody’s pitching well. It’s a nice feeling. Guys are having a lot of fun.”

Catcher Cameron Rupp and shortstop Freddy Galvis hit three-run homers for Philadelphia and center fielder Odubel Herrera added a solo shot among his three hits. First baseman Ryan Howard also had three hits and an RBI.

“We basically just came out the second half with a brand-new mindset,” said Howard, who has hit safely in seven straight games and reached base in eight of his last 10 plate appearances. “You leave everything in the first half in the first half. The second half is a whole new half. We’ve just come out and focused on that and had fun.”

The Phillies generated 15 hits in all en route to a season-high run total. They have beaten Atlanta three straight days but have the worst record in the majors at 41-64.

Right fielder Nick Markakis homered for Atlanta, which dropped its sixth straight. It is the Braves’ longest losing streak since an 0-8 road trip from July 29 to Aug. 6, 2014.

Atlanta also lost for the ninth time in its last 10 games.

“We’re facing a young, talented team that’s hot and really swinging the bats,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

Phillies rookie right-hander Aaron Nola, making his third major league start, improved to 2-1, going five innings and allowing two runs and five hits. Nola, who retired the last eight hitters he faced, struck out three without walking a batter.

Atlanta managed just three hits in the last eight innings against Nola and three relievers. Phillies pitchers retired 20 of the last 21 hitters they faced.

Braves starter Matt Wisler (5-2) saw his four-game winning streak end, going 4 2/3 innings and allowing seven runs and eight hits while striking out three and walking one.

Markakis hit Nola’s second pitch of the game into the Phillies’ bullpen in center field, his first leadoff homer of the season and the third of his career.

Catcher A.J. Pierzynski added an RBI single later in the first, giving Atlanta a 2-0 lead.

Third baseman Maikel Franco drove in the Phillies’ first run of the night with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first and led off the fourth with a double.

Howard followed with an RBI single. Two outs later, left fielder Cody Asche walked.

Rupp then launched Wisler’s first pitch into the seats in center field. It was Rupp’s second home run of the season and gave the Phillies a 5-2 lead.

Wisler, who admittedly “didn’t have good stuff,” said he hung a slider to Rupp.

“It stayed up and he put a pretty good swing on it,” Wisler said. “I need to pitch better than that. The three-run homer just can’t happen.”

Herrera added his solo home run with one out in the fifth. With two down, Howard doubled and right fielder Domonic Brown blooped a single to left. Howard scored when Pierzynski dropped the throw to the plate from left fielder Eury Perez, making it 7-2.

Galvis’ homer, his fifth of the season, came off reliever David Aardsma in the Phillies’ five-run sixth and made it 12-2. Franco and Brown drove in runs earlier the inning -- Franco with a double and Brown on a fielder’s choice.

NOTES: Phillies LHP Matt Harrison, placed on the disabled list Friday because of lower back inflammation after being acquired in a trade from the Texas Rangers, also has been diagnosed with hyperthyroidism, according to the Fort Worth Star Telegram. Doctors believe that has led to a steady weight loss, and Harrison told the Star Telegram that there is a theory that the condition has resulted in a weakening of his core muscles. That might have led to the back problems that have limited him to nine starts over the last three seasons. ... With his appearance Friday, LHP Matt Marksberry became the 52nd player to play for Atlanta this season. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, that is a franchise record. ... Also according to Elias, the four-RBI game by Phillies 1B Ryan Howard on Friday against the Braves was his 40th such game since 2006, his first full season. That is second in the major leagues in that span to Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera, who has 44.